Wanted teen found, charged in shooting

A Warsaw teenager who allegedly shot another teen at Dogwood Circle in Clinton earlier this month has been taken into custody, facing a slew of charges out of Sampson and Duplin counties following a multi-agency investigation.

Leonard Edward Wilson III, 19, of Warsaw was arrested Wednesday and placed under a bond in excess of $1 million following his arrest, the result of a probe by the Clinton Police Department alongside authorities with the U.S. Marshals Office and the Duplin County Sheriff’s Office.

Wilson was taken into custody on Wednesday at 289 Bartlett Road, Warsaw.

“Law enforcement was able to track Wilson through anonymous sources and he was arrested without incident,” Clinton Police Chief Donald Edwards said.

Wilson was charged with discharging weapon into occupied dwelling/moving vehicle, discharging weapon into occupied property, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill and assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury. He was also served an outstanding warrant for resisting police officer.

Those stem from a shooting at Dogwood Circle on Feb. 11, in which Wilson is alleged to have shot into a Honda Accord occupied by two people, including his girlfriend, Charica Joyner, 18, and her 16-year-old brother, Jahleek.

“Reportedly they were taking clothes and personal items to him because the two were ending their relationship,” Edwards said. “They were to meet at Dogwood Circle, even though neither of them live there.”

Jahleek was a passenger in the Honda being driven by Charica. They were the only two in the car, the police chief said.

”One of the bullets that entered the car struck him in the neck as his sister was driving away from Wilson,” he stated. “She drove him straight to the hospital (Sampson Regional Medical Center), where police responded. He was treated and released the same day.”

Investigators with the department’s Neighborhood Improvement Team also obtained warrants on Wilson that same day.

“Investigators with NIT were notified and, through investigation, officers identified where it occurred. Warrants were issued on Wilson that day and he was not located until this week,” Edwards said Wednesday. “Wilson had been hiding until today.”

No additional arrests are expected in the shooting.

In addition to the Clinton charges, Wilson was served warrants out of Duplin for failing to appear on charges of driving while impaired, reckless driving to endanger, carrying concealed gun, no operator’s license, simple assault and probation violation.

He was placed in Sampson County Detention Center under $1,025,500 bond. His first appearance is set for March 5.

According to N.C. Department of Public Safety records, Wilson was convicted in February 2017 of simple assault/affray in Duplin County. He was given a suspended sentence and two years probation, a probationary period that is still active, records show.

