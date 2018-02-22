New Chamber board announced

The Clinton-Sampson Chamber of Commerce 2018 Board of Directors has been named. Chamber president is Chuck Spell, president-elect is Jeff Shipp, past president is Dee Bryant, treasurer is Elizabeth Andrews and other board members are Clark Honeycutt, Dickie Smith, Catherine Ezzell, Ken Sutton, Stuart Blount, Nelson Powell, Eugene Pearsall and Amanda Bradshaw.

