Blount retiring as Clinton City Schools leader

Dr. Stuart Blount announced Thursday that he will be stepping down as superintendent of Clinton City Schools to pursue another educational opportunity with the University of Mount Olive.

His retirement will be effective April 1.

Blount said he is pursuing other professional endeavors and will be joining the University of Mount Olive’s New Bern campus. The announcement was made following a closed session at the Clinton City Schools Board of Education’s monthly workshop.

The CCS Board recently extended Blount’s contract by two additional years, through June 30, 2021.

Blount, hired in 2012 under a four-year contract, was on his second contract — and still had a year and a half to go — when he was extended again. Last year, the school system was recognized both across the state and the nation with accolades of student achievement, something Blount said could be credited for the contract extension.

CCS Board chairwoman Carol Worley heaped praise on Blount at the time, saying the vote for the extension showed the board’s confidence in the current direction of the school system under Blount’s leadership.

“As we continue to move our school system forward, it is important that we have a leader in place who will make student focused decisions to support academic success,” Worley stated at the time.

A native of Camden County, Blount came to Clinton City Schools from Scotland County Schools, where he served as the assistant superintendent of auxiliary services. He has nearly three decades of experience in education, serving as a teacher, coach, assistant principal and principal. He is a graduate of East Carolina University where he earned his undergraduate and graduate degrees.

While working as superintendent for Clinton City Schools, Blount earned his doctoral degree from the University of North Carolina at Charlotte.

