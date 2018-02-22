Chamber honors entrepreneurs

On the biggest night for the Clinton-Sampson Chamber of Commerce, several entrepreneurs were praised for their success and contributions to the community.

The organization held the 48th annual celebration at the Exposition Center Thursday night and recognized accomplishments and work of local businesses and business owners and employees.

Awards were given to individuals and businesses in several categories such as small business, entrepreneurial success and business person of the year. The biggest award of the night went to Lisa Turlington, executive director for the Sampson Community College Foundation, for Outstanding Chamber Member of the Year.

The Clinton-Sampson Chamber of Commerce Chamber Member of the Year award requires someone that is involved with the Chamber and Sampson County in many aspects. This individual is someone that has a passion for the people, the community, and the well being of Sampson County.

“This individual thrives on being involved in the community,” Kaitlin Adkins, Chamber director, said. “She led the public art project ‘Milling Around’ in downtown Clinton, she is an active member in the Clinton-Sampson Rotary Club, she served on the North Carolina Council of Resource Development, and she teaches multiple group fitness classes at the Center For Health and Wellness, and is a vital part of our Chamber and our annual banquet. This individual is an active member in her church at First United Methodist and is currently the Director of the Sampson Community College Foundation. She also enjoys time with her family and traveling.”

The Garnie Edwards Ambassador of the Year Award

Anne Wicke, office manager at Performance Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep and Ram, was honored with the Garnie Edwards Ambassador of the Year Award for her love of the community and service to not only the Chamber, but through many other organizations in Sampson County.

Petty Cherry, who presented the award as last year’s recipient, said the ambassador accruing the most points for the past year is recognized with the special award, don so in honor of Garnie Edwards’ dedication to the Chamber, an honorary member of the club.

“You have worked so hard this year and have been such a strong supporter of the Chamber,” Turlington said as Wicke was presented with her award.

Small Business Excellence Award

Royal Gifts and Fine China earned the Chamber’s Small Business Excellence Award.

“I know there are times when owning a small business is challenging, so I want to commend each of you for your hard work and dedication to your business and the community,” Joyce Owens, recipient of last year’s award, said.

Tonya Parrish had an opportunity to move and expand her business in April 2015. Known as Shabby Lane at the time, the business is now called Royal Gifts and Fine China.

“Her passion for retail comes from a long family legacy,” Owens noted about Parrish and her business. “She wanted to offer a store downtown that was like no other and when people walked in they had the feeling of walking into a store that you would see in New York City.

Royal Gifts offers an exclusive bridal registry with lots of variety for the young brides of today.

Other nominees for the night were Tropicana Supermarket and Tires Inc. of Clinton.

Entrepreneurial Success Award

Ted’s Charcoal Steakhouse was honored with the Entrepreneurial Success Award.

According to Turlington, the Entrepreneurial Success Award recipient must serve as a majority owner and operates or bears principal responsibility for operating the small business with a two year track record. The nominee’s business must have developed and utilized innovative or creative business methods. Overall this business demonstrated entrepreneurial potential necessary for long-term business success and economic growth.

Other nominees for this award were Eugene’s Trucking and Tony’s Cabinets.

Ted’s Charcoal Steakhouse was established in December of 2012, and is owned and operated by Ted Herring, former manager of the Pizza Hut of Clinton for 30 plus years. Herring decided to open the restaurant for lunch, expand the menu to offer an extensive variety of mouth watering foods and will even cater to your events. He enjoys and appreciates the support and enthusiasm from his diners and genuinely cares about their feedback.

Business Person of the Year Award

Holden DuBose of DuBose Strapping was named the Chamber’s Business Person of the Year.

DuBose is a lifelong resident of Sampson County and a 1999 graduate of the University of South Carolina, where he earned a bachelor of science in marketing and management. After a stint in sales with MCI World Com, he began work in the family business, DuBose Strapping, where he started as a plant worker and spent time learning all aspects of the business.

Currently serving as vice president, his responsibilities include all manufacturing and all the outside sales force. Since his return in 2001, DuBose has expanded manufacturing facilities in North Carolina Indiana, and Ohio.

DuBose, son of Charles and Helen, is married to Mandy Haynes DuBose and they have two children, Emma and Jack.

Other nominees were Ken Sutton of State Farm Insurance and Amber Cava of Sampson Regional Medical Center.

“It is inspiring to be in a room full of people who share the same goal to accomplish the same continuous improvement for all within Sampson County,” Adkins said. “I am extremely honored that each of you have taken the time to attend tonight and we thank you for your support of the Clinton-Sampson Chamber of Commerce.”

The Clinton-Sampson Chamber of Commerce annual awards dinner honored local businesses. Receiving awards were Ted’s Charcoal Steakhouse, Royal Gifts and Fine China, Lisa Turlington, Anne Wicke and Holden DuBose. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/02/web1_chamber1-2-.jpg The Clinton-Sampson Chamber of Commerce annual awards dinner honored local businesses. Receiving awards were Ted’s Charcoal Steakhouse, Royal Gifts and Fine China, Lisa Turlington, Anne Wicke and Holden DuBose. Lisa Turlington, executive director of the Sampson Community College Foundation, was given the Outstanding Chamber Member of the Year award. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/02/web1_chamber2-2-.jpg Lisa Turlington, executive director of the Sampson Community College Foundation, was given the Outstanding Chamber Member of the Year award. Kaitlin Norris, Clinton-Sampson Chamber of Commerce executive director, presents Lisa Turlington with the Outstanding Chamber Member of the Year award. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/02/web1_chamber3-2-.jpg Kaitlin Norris, Clinton-Sampson Chamber of Commerce executive director, presents Lisa Turlington with the Outstanding Chamber Member of the Year award.

Locals recognized at annual business banquet

By Kristy D. Carter kcarter@clintonnc.com

