Godwin man charged with ‘exploitation’

A Godwin-area man is facing multiple felony offenses stemming from a complaint last year regarding “inappropriate contact” with an underage girl, according to Sampson County Sheriff’s authorities.

Robert Theodore Sigler, 58, of 2544 Baptist Chapel Road, Godwin, was charged with indecent liberties and two counts of sexual exploitation of child. He was placed in the Sampson County Detention Center under $150,000 secured bond for the offenses

Sigler charged on Friday, the same day warrants were issued, according to his arrest report filed Monday. The three felony counts were served on Sigler at the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office. No other details have been provided on the case due to its sensitive nature.

However, Sheriff’s Lt. Marcus Smith said the charges were brought after investigation into a complaint dating back to November.

“Investigators received a complaint in November of 2017 regarding inappropriate contact with a minor female by an adult male,” Smith said. “The male was a non-family member and the female in this case was under the age of 16. After a lengthy investigation, enough probable cause was established to charge the suspect in the case.“

Indecent liberties, sexual offenses leveled

By Chris Berendt cberendt@clintonnc.com

