Four arrested on drug charges following stops

Four people were arrested on drug charges following separate stops by sheriff’s deputies on Friday.

Damien Terrell Rhodes, 29, of 445 Old Cotton Gin Road, Roseboro, was charged with felony possession of marijuana, felony possession of cocaine and possession of marijuana paraphernalia, possession of drug paraphernalia and fictitious information to officer.

A deputy stopped the 2003 Saturn Ion he was driving, reportedly for a motor vehicle violation, as he traveled on U.S. 421 (Spivey’s Corner Highway) in the Midway community. During the stop, the deputy smelled a strong odor of marijuana coming from within the vehicle and drug were subsequently discovered.

There was 65 grams of marijuana and 2 grams of cocaine seized, reports state.

Rhodes was also charged with two counts of identity theft from warrants issued earlier this year, as well as failure to appear on charges of injury to personal property, felony possession of marijuana and felony probation violation.

He was placed under $51,000 secured bond.

Also on Friday, Sheriff’s Special Investigations agents conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle for a motor vehicle violation on Bubba Gump Lane, Salemburg.

During the stop, one of the passengers tossed a bag out of the window of the vehicle. Officers located the thrown item and discovered it was a sealed bag containing marijuana. As a result, the three occupants were arrested.

They included: Quincy Charlie Smith, 30, of 221 Brantwood Court, Roseboro; Demetrius Kalenda Moore, 27, of 205 Lenon St., Roseboro; and Lawrence Jerrod Edwards, 32, of 1384 Jossie St., Fayetteville.

Each was charged with possession with intent to sell and deliver marijuana. Smith received additional charges of careless and reckless driving and driving while license revoked.

All three were placed in the Detention Center under $10,000 secured bond apiece.

Follow the paper on twitter @SampsonInd and like us on Facebook.

