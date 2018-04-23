Ag Day enjoys largest turnout

Sampson County Ag Day was a hit, with a huge crowd coming out to the Cooperative Extension grounds just south of Clinton throughout the day Saturday. The event, held every other year, featured a plethora of activities and vendors for families, especially young children. Event organizers and attendees said it was largest and most well-attended to date. Some of the attractions included barrel train rides, horse-drawn carriage rides, mule-plowing demonstrations and massive tractor exhibits. Pictured, from left, Emma Blackburn, Makensie Blackburn, Lilly Delacerda and Jayden Norris have a little fun at Ag Day.

Reid Royal was one of hundreds of children who tried out the The Agri-Pride Simulator, a popular interactive exhibit that put users virtually into the seat of a combine to drive it through a field. Cooperative Extension Agent Brad Hardison said the simulator, provided by Northeast Ag Expo, allowed users to harvest a number of crops local to Sampson while learning about how much of that commodity goes into everyday products.

Rex Bell of Hubb’s Farm takes children on a barrel train ride around the Cooperative Extension grounds. The train stayed packed the entire day.

Olivia Wilmot pets a mule during Sampson County Ag Day. The mules were part of an old-time plowing demonstration by Roy Hatcher, who works for John Hudson Farms of Newton Grove.

Ken Pecota, center left, of N.C. State’s Horticulture Department, educates a few visitors on sweet potatoes and the crop’s important place in Sampson County. Pecota’s was one of many vendors at Saturday’s Ag Day.

Sampson County Master Gardeners Laura Wheeler, left, and Joan Tsao give some water a plant during Ag Day. The Master Gardeners were selling plants and showcasing colorful yard art as part of ‘Art in the Park.’

Merari Arenas touches shiny water droplets from an old faucet, one of the many yard art exhibits that brought the Master Gardeners plot on the Cooperative Extension grounds to life.

‘Balloon Man’ Smitty of Salemburg twists up a dinosaur for a young customer. Smitty was making balloon objects all day free of charge and the line for his souvenirs stayed long the whole day.

A couple of the pieces of art that were part of ‘Art in the Park,’ held in conjunction with Sampson County Ag Day.

A couple of the pieces of art that were part of ‘Art in the Park,’ held in conjunction with Sampson County Ag Day.

Willie Parrish, longtime member of the Sampson County Beekeepers Association, mans the group’s booth during Ag Day. Parrish, previous group president and involved since the early 1970s, when it was the Black River Beekeepers Association, was out there Saturday with current president David Johnson and others, talking to visitors and handing out honey sticks.

Blair Colglazier waits for her son Matthis and nephew Layton Wainscott to climb back down from the massive combine, one of several farming and emergency vehicles that allowed children to get a closer view.