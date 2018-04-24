‘Operations Smoke Out’ nets multiple drug arrests

The Duplin County Sheriff’s Department conducted “Operation Smoke Out” April 20, netting multiple drug arrests.

The investigation utilized undercover officers and testifying witnesses to purchase illegal controlled substances. Investigations were centered on drug dealers selling in the Duplin County area. Several substances were purchased ranging from methamphetamine (ICE), prescription pills, crack cocaine and heroin.

Several individuals from Sampson, Duplin, Onslow and Wayne counties were arrested and more arrests are anticipated. Those charged were:

• Jimmie Terrell Miller, South Church Street, Kenansville

• Michael McKinley Griffin, Quail Hollow Drive, Warsaw

• Charles Dewayne Robinson, prison, N. US 421 Hwy., Clinton

• Kelly Wayne Baggett, Corporate Drive, Goldsboro

• Cheryl Ann McGee, Pope Road, Rose Hill

• Billy Berrett, Hargrove MHP Drive, Rose Hill

• Malcolm Laboris Boney, Pasture Branch Road, Rose Hill

• Marcus Lamont Newton, Pond View Lane, Wallace

• Shelby Raven Sholar, S. NC Hwy 50, Wallace

• Dayona Brittany Dudley (Incarcerated in Duplin), Willie Hatcher Road, Chinquapin

• Christian Ace Wells, South Jackson Street, Beulaville

• Joseph Michael Ray, Penny Road, Beulaville

• Edward Roosevelt Herring, Jr., Quinn Estates Loop Drive, Pink Hill

• Walter Jarmell Jones, Burncoat Road, Pink Hill

• Aaron Wayne Lewis (Incarcerated in Onslow), Burgaw Hwy., Jacksonville

• Rachel Ann Lewis Wade, Blue Creek Road, Jacksonville