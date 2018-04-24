SCC’s Phi Theta Kappa members honored

Sampson Community College hosted an induction ceremony for the Phi Theta Kappa International Honor Society. The mission of Phi Theta Kappa is to recognize academic achievement of college students and to provide opportunities for them to grow as scholars and leaders. These students must have at least 12 credit hours of college credit and a GPA of 3.5 or higher. From left to right are SCC President Dr. Bill Starling, Dianne Smith, PTK Co-Advisor Jason Frazier, PTK Secretary Kamilah Gonzalez, PTK Vice President Bennjerman Lamey, PTK President Kristy Harrell, Di-Avoni Daughtry, PTK Co-Advisor Sabrina Pope, Patty Oates, Karla Martinez-Chavez, Kourtney Turlington, Logan Smith and SCC Vice President of Academic Affairs Wanda Capps.

