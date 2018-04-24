A cut above

Sampson Community College cosmetology students showed off their skills this week during the Beginner Hair Competition at the college. The annual event showcases the work of new students in the program and allows students to use the skills they have been taught during their first semester. This year’s winners were Nikia Smith, who won Most Creative in her purple, Lupus-themed creation and April Autry, who won Best Overall for her wedding themed creation. For more information about SCC’s Cosmetology program, contact Loreta Jones at ljones@sampsoncc.edu.

