Crimewatch

(The public reports listed below are provided by the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office, the Clinton Police Department and the N.C. Highway Patrol via the Sheriff’s Office daily jail report.)

Arrests/citations

• April 20 — Jose Benito Garcia, 16, of 501 Faison Road, Turkey, was charged with assault and battery. Written promise; court date is

• April 20 — Houston Dale Hayden, 33, of 379 Ernie Road, Godwin, was charged on out-of-county warrants with two counts of breaking and entering, larceny after breaking and entering and possession of stolen property. Bond set at $5,000; court date is April 23.

• April 20 — Selena Nicole Simmons, 19, of 55 Bunny Lane, Clinton, was charged with misdemeanor child abuse. Bond set at $750; court date is May 7.

• April 21 — Luis Antonio Yanes-Galo, 46, of 51 Perez Lane, Clinton, was charged with driving while impaired. Bond set at $750; court date is June 11.

• April 22 — Barry Nixon Royal, 31, of 331 Amber Lane, Godwin, was charged with communicating threats. Written promise; court date is May 29.

• April 22 — Justin Alex Debose, 30, of 6474 Five Bridge Road, Clinton, was charged with larceny by anti-theft device. Bond set at $2,500; court date is May 4.

• April 22 — Fransisco Jerez, 31, of 404 Parker Drive, Clinton, was charged with interfering with emergency communication. Bond set at $1,000; court date is May 17.

• April 22 — Holly Richards Watson, 28, of 2615 Giddensville Road, Faison, was charged with communicating threats and cyberstalking. Bond set at $200; court date is May 23.

Incidents/investigations

• April 22 — Joseph Ragan of Dunn reported the theft of a generator, valued at $3,500.

• April 23 — Cody Hughes of Clinton reported a break-in to his vehicle, with jackets and Town of Faison uniforms taken. Stolen items were valued at $900. Damage to the car was estimated at $800.

• April 23 — Christopher Todd of Clinton reported a vehicle break-in, with a Sampson County Schools computer, valued at $790, taken.

Anyone with information about any of these incidents is asked to call law enforcement at 910-592-4141 (Sheriff’s Office) or 910-592-3105 (Clinton Police). Individuals can also text anonymous tips to the Clinton PD at 847411, beginning text with tipcpd.

Anyone with information about any of these incidents is asked to call law enforcement at 910-592-4141 (Sheriff’s Office) or 910-592-3105 (Clinton Police). Individuals can also text anonymous tips to the Clinton PD at 847411, beginning text with tipcpd.