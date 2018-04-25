Crimewatch

(The public reports listed below are provided by the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office, the Clinton Police Department and the N.C. Highway Patrol via the Sheriff’s Office daily jail report.)
Arrests/citations
• April 24 — Atlantis Dezsarontea, 22, of 3055 Autry Mill Road, Godwin, was charged with misdemeanor larceny. Bond set at $1,000; court date is June 13.
Incidents/investigations
• April 24 — Jennifer Dunn of Four Oaks reported two sewing machines, valued at $500, taken from her property.
• April 24 — Joshua Hudson of Newton Grove reported the theft of an AR-15, valued at $690.
• April 24 — Prestage Farms Inc. of Roseboro was victim of a break-in to a storage unit in the Roseboro area, in which approximately $5,700 worth of supplies were taken.
Anyone with information about any of these incidents is asked to call law enforcement at 910-592-4141 (Sheriff’s Office) or 910-592-3105 (Clinton Police). Individuals can also text anonymous tips to the Clinton PD at 847411, beginning text with tipcpd.