Sessoms to begin closing Saturdays

Sessoms Jewelry, a mainstay business in downtown Clinton, will start closing on Saturdays May 5. - File photo Sessoms Jewelry, a mainstay business in downtown Clinton, will start closing on Saturdays May 5. - Gary Wayne and Deborah Hall, owners of Sessoms Jewelry, say they will begin closing the store on Saturdays to allow their employees time to spend with their families. - Kristy D. Carter|Sampson Independent Gary Wayne and Deborah Hall, owners of Sessoms Jewelry, say they will begin closing the store on Saturdays to allow their employees time to spend with their families. -

Minson Sessoms started the legacy known as Sessoms Jewelry more than 50 years ago. Over the last three decades, the store has called downtown home and opened its doors every Saturday to customers.

Beginning May 5, the store will be closed on Saturdays in an effort to allow its employees more time with family.

“The business scene in downtown is not as vibrant as it used to be,” Gary Wayne Hall, owner of Sessoms, said. “Most of the other stores in the downtown area are closed or open only minimal hours on Saturday.

Sessoms Jewelry began in 1967 by Sessoms, who was working out of his attic and fixing watches and clocks. The store’s original location was just a few doors down from the current building on Wall Street in downtown Clinton. For eight years, Hall said the business was in Jordan Shopping Center, but has called the downtown area home for the last 30 years.

During the holiday season, between October and December, Hall says he will probably open the store from 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. on Saturday, but otherwise, the store will be open daily, Monday-Friday, from 9 a.m. – 5:15 p.m.

In the last few years, Hall said the downtown area has continued to grow, but there was a time when businesses were leaving the downtown area and setting up on other sides of town. Not Sessoms — because downtown is home and it’s where the community expects the business to be.

“We are seeing a lot more traffic come through the store because of the restaurants and businesses that are now located in the area,” Hall shared. “That traffic just isn’t coming in much on Saturdays.”

Sessoms Jewelry, a mainstay business in downtown Clinton, will start closing on Saturdays May 5. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/04/web1_GaryHall.jpg Sessoms Jewelry, a mainstay business in downtown Clinton, will start closing on Saturdays May 5. File photo Gary Wayne and Deborah Hall, owners of Sessoms Jewelry, say they will begin closing the store on Saturdays to allow their employees time to spend with their families. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/04/web1_Sessoms.jpg Gary Wayne and Deborah Hall, owners of Sessoms Jewelry, say they will begin closing the store on Saturdays to allow their employees time to spend with their families. Kristy D. Carter|Sampson Independent

By Kristy D. Carter kcarter@clintonnc.com

Reach Kristy D. Carter at 910-592-8137, ext. 2588. Follow us on Twitter at @SampsonInd. Like us on Facebook.

Reach Kristy D. Carter at 910-592-8137, ext. 2588. Follow us on Twitter at @SampsonInd. Like us on Facebook.