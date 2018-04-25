Man found with 26 bags of weed

A Clinton area man is facing drug charges following a stop on Sunset Avenue.

William Earl Faison, 22, of 30 Trailer Park Lane, Clinton, was charged with possession with intent to manufacture a Schedule VI controlled substance and maintaining a dwelling or vehicle for drugs.

The stop occurred Friday afternoon on a 2001 Oldsmobile Aurora being driven by Faison, according to Clinton Police Department reports filed Tuesday.

Police reports show there was about 23 grams of marijuana seized.

According to reports by the officer who made the stop, upon walking to the Oldsmobile, he stated that he could “smell a strong odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle.” A search revealed a plastic container with a green leafy substance “consistent with marijuana” in the center console.

There were 26 individually wrapped bags of marijuana seized, according to reports.

Faison was taken into custody and placed under $7,500 secured bond.

Staff reports

Reach Managing Editor Chris Berendt at 910-592-8137 ext. 2587.

