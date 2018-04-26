Report: Two assaulted in vehicle trade

Sampson County Sheriff’s authorities are investigating the assault of a man who was reportedly engaged in a vehicle trade in northern Sampson County when he was robbed of money and a cell phone.

The incident happened just after midnight, in the early-morning hours Tuesday, in the 200 block of Thornton Road, Dunn, located in the Plain View area. Reports state that a 24-year-old man of Goldsboro Highway, Newton Grove, was assaulted with a deadly weapon and held at gunpoint. A female was also said to have been assaulted.

Sheriff’s officials said that deputies responded to Harnett-Dunn Highway after receiving a report of a male assault victim. Once on scene, they spoke with the male victim, who stated that he was assaulted and robbed earlier while on Thornton Road, reportedly while trying to trade a vehicle.

“The male victim also reported a female was with him while at the location and she too was assaulted and she was possibly still at the location,” said Sheriff’s Lt. Marcus Smith.

While deputies were interviewing the 24-year-old victim, a vehicle pulled into the driveway next door to where the officers were talking to him.

“The victim pointed out to the officers that the vehicle that just pulled into the driveway next door was at the location where he was assaulted earlier,” Smith stated. “Officers approached the vehicle and spoke with two female occupants to see if they had any information regarding the assault. While speaking to the driver, deputies noticed drug paraphernalia in plain view.”

A search was conducted and 3 grams of methamphetamines were located inside the vehicle.

As a result, two females, Erica Lynn Hill, 27, of Kenly, and Ida Paulette Hodges, 47, of Dunn, were both taken into custody and charged with felony possession of meth. Hodges was also charged with possession of drug paraphernalia.

Bond was set at $2,000 apiece.

“After further investigation, it was learned that Erica Hill was the female who was at the location earlier when the male victim was assaulted,” said Smith, who noted that the investigation into the assault is continuing. “The investigation into the assault is still ongoing and no arrests have been made related to that incident at this time.”

A Toyota Rav4, valued at $24,000, was noted in reports as being stolen in the incident but later recovered. However, sheriff’s officials said they had “limited information” regarding the vehicle trade and the robbery itself.

“It is an ongoing investigation,” Smith reiterated.

Probe ongoing; two arrested on drugs

By Chris Berendt cberendt@clintonnc.com

