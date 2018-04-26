Crimewatch

(The public reports listed below are provided by the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office, the Clinton Police Department and the N.C. Highway Patrol via the Sheriff’s Office daily jail report.)

Arrests/citations

• April 25 — Gregory Joel Smith, 28, of 195 Bobby-Pauline Lane, Salemburg, was charged with assault on a female. No bond set; court date is May 7.

• April 25 — Isaac Lee Herring, 33, of 103 Tyndall Court, Clinton, was charged on out-of-county warrant with simple assault. Bond set at $1,000; court date is May 8.

• April 25 — John Fitzgerald Joyner, 54, of 107 Larkins St., Clinton, was charged with two counts of assault on a female. No bond set; court date is June 25.

• April 26 — Jacob Anthony Stokes, 26, of Tarboro, was charged with possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance, possession of a Schedule III controlled substance, driving while license revoked, expired inspection and expired registration plate. Written promise; court date is June 26.

• April 26 —Donald Watts III, 38, of 4608 Isaac Weeks Road, Clinton, was charged with larceny and trespassing. No bond listed; court date is May 14.

Incidents/investigation

• April 25 — Fann Farms was the victim of theft. A utility trailer was valued at $1,500.

• April 25 — Sherrye Royal of Dunn reported a break-in and theft of an AC unit, as well as copper wire and pipes. The items and materials were valued at $7,000. Damage to sheet rock and pipes was estimated at $5,000.

Anyone with information about any of these incidents is asked to call law enforcement at 910-592-4141 (Sheriff’s Office) or 910-592-3105 (Clinton Police). Individuals can also text anonymous tips to the Clinton PD at 847411, beginning text with tipcpd.

