Hobbton FCCLA sweeps State Leadership Conference

On April 10, five Hobbton High School members of FCCLA (Family Career and Community Leaders of America) competed at the NCFCCLA State Leadership Conference. All five students placed 1st or 2nd in their events and have been invited to compete at the FCCLA National Leadership Conference this summer.

Rylea Tew, a junior at HHS, competed in the “Illustrated Talk” event. During her presentation, she described her project “Start with Hello.” The project was initiated by a group called Sandy Hook Promise. Rylea introduced the idea of ending social isolation at Hobbton by simply starting with “Hello.” During lunches, Rylea placed tent cards with conversation starters on all the tables in the cafeteria. Students were encouraged to leave their usual group of friends and talk to others, especially those who ate alone. Some students started new friendships and most students are willing to take additional steps to reach out to others. Rylea placed first in her event.

Khamaron McLamb, a senior, competed in the “Nutrition and Wellness” event. His project, “The McLambs Change the World,” focused on the health and wellness of his parents and himself. He demonstrated how making healthier eating choices and getting more physical exercise benefitted his family. Khamaron placed second in his event.

Erica Quintana, Birzayit Sanchez, and Nancy Dela Cruz, freshman and sophomores, competed in the “Focus on Children” event. As part of their project, they visited Mrs. Mindi Quinn’s kindergarten classroom at Hobbton Elementary School on three occasions. Each time they visited, they taught the children about healthy eating and emphasized the importance of eating vegetables and fruit. Their project “Eat Up!” earned them second place in this event.

These students will travel to Atlanta, Georgia, June 28-July 3 to participate in the FCCLA National Leadership Conference. They will compete against students from all 50 states, Puerto Rico and Japan. They will also participate in leadership workshops and other FCCLA activities.

Advisers, Amy Johnson and Karen Tyler, guided students as they prepared for their events. FCCLA member Jason Arriaga attended the conference and represented HHS in the Parade of Flags at Monday night’s opening session.

Johnson teaches Foods 1 and 2, as well as, Principles of Family and Human Services. She is a graduate of East Carolina University and Hobbton High School.

Tyler earned the Mentor Adviser Award at the NC FCCLA Conference. Tyler teaches Early Childhood Education 1 and 2 as well as Parenting and Child Development. She is a graduate of Campbell University and Hobbton High School. She is a member of the Delta Mu Chapter of Delta Kappa Gamma, a society of women educators.