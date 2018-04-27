Heroin seized, two arrested in I-40 stop

Booker - Booker - Wilson - Wilson - Sampson County Sheriff Jimmy Thornton stands over 8,200 bindles of heroin, seized Friday morning during a routine traffic stop on I-40, authorities said. - Sampson County Sheriff Jimmy Thornton stands over 8,200 bindles of heroin, seized Friday morning during a routine traffic stop on I-40, authorities said. -

Another Interstate 40 stop has yielded thousands of packets of heroin and netted two arrests of out-of-county suspects accused of trafficking the drug into Sampson County.

Deputies with the Sampson County Criminal Interdiction Team conducted a traffic stop on I-40, near mile marker 355 in the eastbound lane, for following too closely Friday morning. During the stop, officers smelled marijuana coming from inside the vehicle and conducted a probable cause search.

That search yielded 8,200 bindles of heroin located inside the vehicle, which authorities estimated as having a street value of $82,000. Sheriff’s officials have noted that bindle packaging is the more common method of packaging heroin and the cost is “usually around $10” apiece.

Deputies arrested Taleak Jarkeem Wilson, 26, of 721 Emery St., Wilmington, and Brandon Booker, 26, of 2725 Hayden St., Greensboro, N.C. following the stop. Both were charged with trafficking by possession, trafficking by transport, possession with intent to sell and deliver heroin and maintaining a vehicle for the storage of a controlled substance.

Bond for each of the men was set at $250,000 secured.

Earlier this month, suspicious activity at the I-40 rest area in Warsaw led to similar drug trafficking charges against a Faison-area man after 164 individually-wrapped packages of heroin were seized from his vehicle along with cocaine during a subsequent stop on I-40. He was given $50,000 bond for his offenses.

His arrest was the result of information relayed between Warsaw Police Department and the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office. Friday’s was yet another heroin seizure and arrest along the interstate corridor, which is becoming commonplace for local law enforcement.

“As you know, this country has seen a substantial rise in the use of heroin in recent years,” Sampson County Sheriff Jimmy Thornton said in a prepared statement. “It’s important that not only our officers stay vigilant in the fight against opioid abuse, but that parents remain aware of the warning signs. Together we can remove these dealers from our streets and lower our children’s risk of falling victim to this horrible drug.”

Eight thousand bindles confiscated

By Chris Berendt cberendt@clintonnc.com

