Sampson teen arrested in R’boro shooting

A Sampson County teenager is facing a felony assault charge, stemming from a shooting at an apartment complex in Roseboro that sent at least one man to the hospital.

Nicholas Tyvone Beamon, 18, of 97 Myrtle Road, Roseboro, was charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury, stemming from a shooting April 12 in which James Sinclair, 20, was injured.

Sheriff’s officials did not disclose a possible motive in the shooting, nor the number of times Sinclair was reportedly shot. The extent of his injuries was not immediately known, but sheriff’s officials did say they were not life threatening.

The investigation has been ongoing for the past two weeks and sheriff’s investigators on Thursday were able to obtain warrants on Beamon. They were served at the Sheriff’s Office the same day.

Sampson County Sheriff’s authorities responded to a call of shots fired just after 5 p.m. April 12 at Brantwood Court in Roseboro, not far from Roseboro-Salemburg Middle School.

Upon arrival, officers spoke to several witnesses, who stated they heard gunshots fired and saw a male subject run behind the apartments. They said he appeared to be injured. Deputies checked the area, but could not find the victim at that time.

Later, however, they received a call from officials at Sampson Regional Medical Center in Clinton, who informed officers that a gunshot victim was at the Emergency Department. Deputies responded to the hospital and took a report and continued their probe into the shooting.

Beamon was placed in the Sampson County Detention Center under $100,000 secured bond for the charge against him.

By Chris Berendt

