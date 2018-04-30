Crimewatch

(The public reports listed below are provided by the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office, the Clinton Police Department and the N.C. Highway Patrol via the Sheriff’s Office daily jail report.)

Arrests/citations

• April 27 —Dennis John Wilks, 20, of 1772 Summerhill Road, Turkey, was charged with out-of-state parole and probation violations. No bond set; court date is May 4.

• April 28 — Ashley Gene Fye, 24, of 903 Minnie-Hall Road, Autryville, was charged with resisting public officer. Written promise; court date is May 7.

• April 29 — Everette Ray Naylor, 29, of 1974 Honrine Road, Clinton, was charged with breaking and entering. Bond set at $750; court date is June 27.

Incidents/investigations

• April 26 — Carvester Caldwell of Clinton reported the theft of several pairs of shoes, assorted hats and assorted jewelry taken from his property. Items were valued at $600.

• April 27 — Lelannie Muller of Roseboro reported three dogs, two Pit bulls and a German Shepherd, taken from her property. The dogs were valued at $1,200.

• April 28 — Camisa Spell was listed as the victim in a residential break-in, in which miscellaneous coins and jewelry, as well as a class ring, were stolen. Items valued at $620.

• April 28 — Pedro Hernandez of Roseboro reported a vehicle break-in in the Clinton area. Spray guns for paint, a Chevrolet stereo and a lightbar, valued at $550 total, were stolen.

Anyone with information about any of these incidents is asked to call law enforcement at 910-592-4141 (Sheriff’s Office) or 910-592-3105 (Clinton Police). Individuals can also text anonymous tips to the Clinton PD at 847411, beginning text with tipcpd.

Anyone with information about any of these incidents is asked to call law enforcement at 910-592-4141 (Sheriff’s Office) or 910-592-3105 (Clinton Police). Individuals can also text anonymous tips to the Clinton PD at 847411, beginning text with tipcpd.