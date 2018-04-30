Marching around the globe

Students at L.C. Kerr School celebrated world cultures with the March of the Global Citizens on Friday afternoon. All students participated, parading with handmade flags, banners, costumes and crafts representing a variety of cultures around the world. Parents, relatives and other guests were invited to the school and allowed to sign in and take photos along the parade route just outside the school. - Shannon Best|Sampson Independent Students at L.C. Kerr School celebrated world cultures with the March of the Global Citizens on Friday afternoon. All students participated, parading with handmade flags, banners, costumes and crafts representing a variety of cultures around the world. Parents, relatives and other guests were invited to the school and allowed to sign in and take photos along the parade route just outside the school. - Students at L.C. Kerr School celebrated world cultures with the March of the Global Citizens on Friday afternoon. All students participated, parading with handmade flags, banners, costumes and crafts representing a variety of cultures around the world. Parents, relatives and other guests were invited to the school and allowed to sign in and take photos along the parade route just outside the school. - Shannon Best|Sampson Independent Students at L.C. Kerr School celebrated world cultures with the March of the Global Citizens on Friday afternoon. All students participated, parading with handmade flags, banners, costumes and crafts representing a variety of cultures around the world. Parents, relatives and other guests were invited to the school and allowed to sign in and take photos along the parade route just outside the school. - Students at L.C. Kerr School celebrated world cultures with the March of the Global Citizens on Friday afternoon. All students participated, parading with handmade flags, banners, costumes and crafts representing a variety of cultures around the world. Parents, relatives and other guests were invited to the school and allowed to sign in and take photos along the parade route just outside the school. - Shannon Best|Sampson Independent Students at L.C. Kerr School celebrated world cultures with the March of the Global Citizens on Friday afternoon. All students participated, parading with handmade flags, banners, costumes and crafts representing a variety of cultures around the world. Parents, relatives and other guests were invited to the school and allowed to sign in and take photos along the parade route just outside the school. -

