Three Sampson residents facing drug charges

Three Sampson County residents stand charged with drug offenses following a traffic stop over the weekend, according to reports filed Monday at the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies reportedly conducted a traffic stop on what was deemed “a suspicious vehicle” on U.S. 421. During the stop, 0.1 grams of heroin was located.

The stop was made at 7:24 a.m. Saturday on Faircloth Freeway, near Garland Highway.

Charged were: Dustin Allen Staten, 25, of 507 Southeast Blvd., Clinton; Samantha Ann McFarland, 23, of 441 Murphy Road, Clinton, and Victoria Lynn Haney, 21, of 441 Murphy Road, Clinton. All received the same charges, which included possession with intent to manufacture, sell and deliver a Schedule I controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Staten was placed under $10,000 secured bond for the offenses, while McFarland and Haney received secured bonds of $7,500 and $5,000, respectively.

Staten, whose last name has an alternate spelling of Staton, does have a criminal record and his post-release/probationary status is listed as active on the N.C. Department of Public Safety database.

He has convictions in Sampson of drug possession and drug trafficking, as well as breaking and entering into vehicles. He was most recently convicted of possession of controlled substance in penal institution, for which he served six months in prison before being released at the end of February 2018, court records show.

