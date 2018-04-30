U.S. 701 will close due to pipe repairs

Crews were on Beaman Street Monday, allowing motorists to pass through a section that has been closed for the past three months. A segment of nearby Hobbton Highway will also be closed to traffic for several weeks starting Tuesday. - Crews were on Beaman Street Monday, allowing motorists to pass through a section that has been closed for the past three months. A segment of nearby Hobbton Highway will also be closed to traffic for several weeks starting Tuesday. -

A portion of U.S. 701 Business will be closed for several weeks starting Tuesday so a drainage pipe can be replaced, rerouting traffic along Dixon Street and North Boulevard.

The segment of Hobbton Highway (U.S. 701 Business), about 1.2 miles north of Issac Weeks Road in Clinton, will be closed to traffic beginning Tuesday, May 1. The closure is needed so N.C. Department of Transportation crews can replace a damaged drainage pipe that runs under the road. Officials with the NCDOT Bridge Maintenance Department said that replacing the crossline will “improve the quality of the road and the safety of the traveling public.”

Both northbound and southbound lanes of the two-lane primary highway will be closed for the next several weeks.

The road closure will start at 9 a.m. Tuesday and continue through Friday, May 25. Traffic will be detoured to Dixon Street and North Boulevard and continue to Hobbton Highway.

Transportation officials urged travelers to use caution on the detour routes during the closure.

Another county road closure, not expected to last nearly as long, is taking place in the Suttontown community this week. Bridge No. 238 on Marsh Kornegay Road, about 1.5 miles north of Suttontown Road, is receiving some work which will require closing the eastbound and westbound lanes of two-lane secondary highway.

That closure began Monday and will extend through the week, until Friday, May 4, at 5 p.m.

According to the NCDOT Bridge Maintenance Department, maintenance is necessary “due to settling at approaches” at the bridge. There will be no detour. Officials again cited improving quality of the road and improving safety for motorists as the primary reasons for the work.

The closure of U.S. 701 Business is not far from another ongoing closure at the Beaman Street bridge, which has been closed to traffic for the past three months.

Traffic was being allowed to pass through on Beaman Street Monday afternoon and the status of the overall project was not immediately known. A small section been closed since the end of January for two separate projects. A utility relocation was expected to be followed by a six-month bridge replacement project, taking the closure until at least October, city officials said earlier this year.

Motorists have utilized side streets Peterson Street and McArthur Lane as the primary detour from Beaman Street to U.S. 701 Business in avoiding the bridge work, however traffic was able to utilize the bridge Monday.

City resurfacing

Starting Monday, a number of streets within the City of Clinton were expected to be the site of resurfacing, with that work extending through the week until Friday, May 4.

The timeline is dependent on the weather, said city officials, who asked that motorists use caution when traveling around Clinton, especially in those areas

Barnhill Contracting Company will be resurfacing the following streets:

• Poplar Street, from Beaman to the end of the street

• Blaney Street, from Woodrow to Nicholson

• Bradshaw Street, from Kimbrough to Raleigh

• Beaverdam Drive, from Fairfax to Thornton

• Robinson Lane, from Jacobs to Southeast Boulevard (U.S. 701 Business)

• East Butler Avenue, from Lisbon to Miller

• Kennedy Street, from Weeks to the end of the street

• Melody Drive, from West Main Street to the end of the drive

• Cedar Lane, from Tomahawk to the end of the lane

• Byrd Street, from McKoy to the end of the street

• West Carter Street, from Layton to Holmes

City officials urged residents to avoid parking on the street immediately prior to, and during, work being conducted. City Public Works and Utilities staff and Barnhill representatives, which is doing the work, are expected to coordinate with indiviual property owners regarding the exact schedule of work.

Residents seeking more information can contact the City of Clinton Public Works and Utilities, at 910-299-4905.

Crews were on Beaman Street Monday, allowing motorists to pass through a section that has been closed for the past three months. A segment of nearby Hobbton Highway will also be closed to traffic for several weeks starting Tuesday. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/04/web1_beaman-st.jpg Crews were on Beaman Street Monday, allowing motorists to pass through a section that has been closed for the past three months. A segment of nearby Hobbton Highway will also be closed to traffic for several weeks starting Tuesday.

Closure of segment starts Tuesday

By Chris Berendt cberendt@clintonnc.com

Reach Managing Editor Chris Berendt at 910-592-8137 ext. 2587. Follow the paper on twitter @SampsonInd and like us on Facebook.

Reach Managing Editor Chris Berendt at 910-592-8137 ext. 2587. Follow the paper on twitter @SampsonInd and like us on Facebook.