Crimewatch

(The public reports listed below are provided by the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office, the Clinton Police Department and the N.C. Highway Patrol via the Sheriff’s Office daily jail report.)

Arrests/citations

• April 27 — Joshua Isaiah Hobbs, 18, of 954 Mathis Road, Clinton, was charged with parole and probation violations, cyberstalking, assault on a female and communicating threats. No bond set; court date is May 15.

• April 27 — Eternal Shequan Ashley-Lewis, 16, of 604 Eastover Terrace, Clinton, was charged with simple assault. No bond set; court date is June 6.

• April 27 — Christopher Daquan Smith, 20, of 176 Cranberry Lane, Clinton, was charged with possession of a Schedule II controlled substance. Bond set at $4,999; court date is May 4.

• April 27 — Tracy Faison Vann, 58, of 635 Clive Jacobs Road, Clinton, was charged with driving while impaired and failing to yield right of way- turning left. Bond set at $1,000; court date is June 13.

• April 27 — Manuel Pedro Romano Herrera, 23, of 192 Doc Highsmith Lane, Roseboro, was charged with shoplifting. No bond set; court date is June 27.

• April 27 — Keeshond Rasheen Maleek Melvin, 24, of 239 N.C. 11/903 Hwy., Kenansville, was charged with possession of cocaine. Bond set at $10,000; court date is May 4.

• April 28 — Noel L. Shook, 42, of 25 Randolph Court, Spring Lake, was charged with possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. No bond set; court date is June 13.

• April 28 — Kitina Terry, 53, of 303 E. Pinewood St., Roseboro, was charged with shoplifting. No bond set; court date is June 14.

• April 30 —Ralph Delano Dumpson II, 23, of 221 Dogwood Circle, Clinton, was charged with three counts of trespassing, escape from custody or resisting arrest and criminal damage to property (vandalism). Bond set at $5,000; court date is June 25.

• April 30 — Charles Gray Key, 19, of 8340 Boykin Bridge Road, Clinton, was charged with possession of marijuana. Written promise; court date is July 2.

• April 30 — Stanley Lee Spencer, 42, of 4348 Baptist Chapel Road, Godwin, was charged with food stamp fraud. Bond set at $5,000; court date is May 4.

• April 30 — James Dexter Barrett, 55, of 466 Cannady Road, Harrells, was charged with possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, no operator’s license, no liability insurance and canceled/revoked/suspended tag. Bond set at $5,500; court date is May 8.

Incidents/investigations

• April 30 — Stephen Lewis of Dunn reported the windows busted out of a track hoe. Damage was estimated at $1,000.

• April 30 — Hobco Auto Sales of Clinton was the victim of theft of a car trailer, valued at $4,000.

Anyone with information about any of these incidents is asked to call law enforcement at 910-592-4141 (Sheriff’s Office) or 910-592-3105 (Clinton Police). Individuals can also text anonymous tips to the Clinton PD at 847411, beginning text with tipcpd.

Anyone with information about any of these incidents is asked to call law enforcement at 910-592-4141 (Sheriff’s Office) or 910-592-3105 (Clinton Police). Individuals can also text anonymous tips to the Clinton PD at 847411, beginning text with tipcpd.