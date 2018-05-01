Lions Club hosting annual fish fry

The Clinton Lions Club annual fish fry will be held Thursday, May 3, from 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. and 4-7 p.m. at the Sampson County Agri-Exposition Center. Plates can be purchased that day or tickets can be purchased from any Lions Club member. All plates are eat in or take out. Beverage served with eat-in plates. - The Clinton Lions Club annual fish fry will be held Thursday, May 3, from 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. and 4-7 p.m. at the Sampson County Agri-Exposition Center. Plates can be purchased that day or tickets can be purchased from any Lions Club member. All plates are eat in or take out. Beverage served with eat-in plates. -

