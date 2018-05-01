Arts Council to present soulful concert

The Sampson Arts Council and Sampson CenterStage Performing Arts Series will be presenting Shana Tucker in concert May 17 at 7 p.m. - The Sampson Arts Council and Sampson CenterStage Performing Arts Series will be presenting Shana Tucker in concert May 17 at 7 p.m. -

The Sampson Arts Council and the Sampson CenterStage Performing Arts Series have jointed together to present a night filled full of jazz and soul with the performance of Shana Tucker.

“After five years performing with the world-renowned Cirque de Soleil’s Ka at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas, Shana Tucker is back in North Carolina, and we are thrilled to welcome her to Sampson County,” Ray Jordan, executive director of the Sampson County Agri-Exposition Center, said.

The performance is scheduled for May 17. Tucker’s show will begin with a dinner buffet at 5:45 p.m., followed by the show at 7 p.m. Tickets for the dinner and show may be purchased online beginning May 5.

Tucker is a singer-songwriter and cellist who credits her genre-bending ChamberSoul music to the influences of her jazz and classical roots. According to Jordan, audience members can expect a silky smoother musical journey as Tucker deftly weaves pop music, movie soundtracks and world music of the 80s and 90s throughout her performance.

A product of public school music programs — grabbing a violin as a child in the orchestra room after someone in front of her had taken the last remaining flute — by junior high, she had traded piano and violin for cello, and seeds quickly began to take hold in fertile soil. Before finishing high school, she was composing, singing, performing at every chance in any genre and configuration available — and getting noticed for all of it.

Her debut solo recording in 2011 and a resulting interview on public radio grabbed the ear of Cirque du Soleil’s découvreur de talent who called her in North Carolina and invited her to audition.

Even today, Tucker devotes a considerable amount of time to working with students in schools, universities, community centers and summer camps throughout the year as part of her mission to promote arts education programming for students of all ages.

During her performing years, Jordan said Tucker has opened for internationally-acclaimed artists including Norah Jones, Lisa Fischer, Sweet Honey in the Rock, Javon Jackson, The Blind Boys of Alabama, and Indigo Girls, and her vocals and cello are featured on several studio and live recording projects by both independent and signed label artists and producers.

Tucker has performed across North Carolina including Western Carolina University in Cullowhee, the Diana Wortham Theatre in Ashville and the North Carolina State University Center Stage in Raleigh.

By Kristy D. Carter kcarter@clintonnc.com

