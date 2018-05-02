Local students receive awards at UMO

Fisher - Fisher -

MOUNT OLIVE — Students from both Sampson and Duplin counties were recognized for their achievements at the University of Mount Olive’s Annual Awards Ceremony.

Kayla Fisher of Roseboro received the The Louise Edgerton Teacher Education Student of the Year. Fisher is a senior K-6 education major and a member of the UMO cheerleading team. This award is sponsored through the generosity of Dr. Thomas R. Morris in memory of his cousin, Louise Edgerton, to honor her 18 years of service as a trustee to the university and her 40 years as a public school teacher. The award is presented to a senior education major demonstrating academic excellence and showing promise as a prospective educator. The award recipient is selected by the Department of Education faculty.

John “Wes” Warren of Teachey received the English Student of the Year. Warren is a senior English major. This award is given to a student who maintains a 3.0 GPA, demonstrates intellectual maturity, possess excellent analytical and communication skills and who shows enthusiasm about the field by participating in extracurricular activities within the department and reading beyond that required for coursework. The $100 cash award from Sigma Tau Delta, is presented to the best English studies student, as chosen by the Language and Literature faculty.

Jonathan Wojcuich of Beulaville received the The Free Will Baptist Ministerial Award. Wojcuich is a sophomore religion major. This scholarship is given by the North Carolina Ministerial Association of Original Free Will Baptist to an outstanding returning Free Will Baptist student who has demonstrated potential for excellence in the Christian ministry.

Lindsay “Morgan” Whitman of Warsaw received the Mathematics Student of the Year. Whitman is a senior math education major. This award is given to an upper-class student who has excelled in mathematics as determined by the Department of Mathematics.

Melanie Powell of Faison received the Early Childhood Education Student of the Year. Powell is a senior arts and education major. The Early Childhood Education Student of the Year is awarded to a student with a 3.0 GPA or higher who has satisfactorily completed a senior research project. The recipient is selected by the Department of Education faculty.

John Warren III of Teachey received the Sophia Potts English Award. John is a senior English major. This award is a $1,000 scholarship established in 1983 by Dr. James Alton Cowan in memory of his teacher Sophia H. Potts (1908-1982), who taught English and speech at Mount Olive College from 1956-1959. Students with freshman standing are invited by faculty to participate in an essay-writing contest in early April. The winning essay is voted on based on its originality and clarity of purpose.