Crimewatch

(The public reports listed below are provided by the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office, the Clinton Police Department and the N.C. Highway Patrol via the Sheriff’s Office daily jail report.)

Arrests/citations

• May 1 — Irma Elia San Miguel, 38, of 3000 Moseley Ave., Clinton, was charged with allowing livestock to run at large. Bond set at $1,500; court date is June 19.

• May 1 —Guillermo San Miguel, 38, of 3000 Moseley Ave., Clinton, was charged with allowing livestock to run at large. Bond set at $1,500; court date is June 19.

• May 1 — Glenwood Early Owens, 24, of 49 Tuckers Lane, Salemburg, was charged with injury to personal property. No bond set; court date is May 23.

• May 1 — Karen Tyndall, 48, of 202 Salem Woods, Salemburg, was charged with assault on a child under 12. Written promise; court date is May 29.

• May 1 — Thomas James Kennedy Jr., 55, of 2307 Williams St., Conway, S.C., was charged with driving while impaired. Bond set at $1,000; court date is June 11.

Incidents/investigations

• May 1 — Barbara Greene of Autryville reported numerous tools, including wrench, socket and diesel tools, stolen from her property. Items valued at $3,500.

• May 2 — Burney’s Sweets and Moore on Vance Street was the victim of a break-in and theft. An undisclosed sum of cash was taken. Damage to a rear glass door and rear exit, damaged by a brick, was estimated at $1,000.

Anyone with information about any of these incidents is asked to call law enforcement at 910-592-4141 (Sheriff’s Office) or 910-592-3105 (Clinton Police). Individuals can also text anonymous tips to the Clinton PD at 847411, beginning text with tipcpd.

