Crimewatch

(The public reports listed below are provided by the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office, the Clinton Police Department and the N.C. Highway Patrol via the Sheriff’s Office daily jail report.)

Arrests/citations

• May 1 — Christopher Malcolm Bass, 50, of 105 W. Faison St., Clinton, was charged with communicating threats, larceny and failure to appear on a charge of driving while license revoked. Bond set at $3,000; court date is June 7.

• May 2 — Rolando Alexander Torres, 25, of 435 Platte St., Fayetteville, was charged with resisting public officer. Bond set at $2,000; court date is May 16.

• May 2 — Caitlyn Byrd, 22, of 806 Sampson Acres Drive, Clinton, was charged with communicating threats. No bond set; court date is May 29.

Incidents/investigations

• May 2 — Roy Faison of Clinton reported the theft of several items, including a cooler, 8-foot trailer and 18 horsepower lawnmower. Items valued at $3,840.

Anyone with information about any of these incidents is asked to call law enforcement at 910-592-4141 (Sheriff’s Office) or 910-592-3105 (Clinton Police). Individuals can also text anonymous tips to the Clinton PD at 847411, beginning text with tipcpd.

