‘Hairspray’ auditions set for May 12

The Sampson Community Theater and the residents of Clinton as well as the whole of Sampson County are a bit saddened this week as the curtains closed Sunday on “Fame, the Musical” where a cast of talented teenagers performed the last performance, receiving much applause from a thankful audience.

But now the set has been taken down in preparation for a show that was performed some five years ago and was so popular it had multiple sell-outs. “Hairspray” is the show and auditions are at 9 a.m., Saturday, May 12. Angela Martin will again direct and hopes to cast as many as possible from the original show depending on their interest and availability.

“Fame” was sponsored by Performance Dodge & Ford and the Sampson Arts Council. We thank them for helping to keep the live arts available in our part of the world.

SCT 2018 Season

Hairspray — Directed by Angela Martin. Auditions Saturday, May 12, at 9 a.m. Performance dates July 6, 7, 8 and July 13, 14, 15.

Theatre Day Camp for ages 5-15 — concludes with Annie, Jr. — Directed by Angela Martin. Performance dates are July 20, 21, 22.

Boeing, Boeing — Directed by Logan Tart. Auditions TBA. Performance dates are Aug. 31, Sept. 1, 2 and Sept. 7, 8, 9.

Blithe Spirit — Directed by Tom Wilbur. Auditions Sept. 8 at 10 a.m. Performance dates are Oct. 19-21 and Oct. 26-28.

A Christmas Story, the musical — Directed by Dan Holland. Auditions TBA. Performance dates are Nov. 30, Dec. 1, 2 and Dec. 7, 8, 9.

Thoughts until next week

If you want to make enemies, try to change something.

One of the most beautiful qualities of true friendship is to understand and to be understood.

Several excuses are always less convincing than one.

By Bruce Caldwell Contributing columnist

Dr. Bruce Caldwell is on the board of directors for Sampson Community Theater.

