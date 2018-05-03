Eddie Barnes, a pastor at Clinton Community Church, leads National Day of Prayer. - Eddie Barnes, a pastor at Clinton Community Church, leads National Day of Prayer. - Annie Daniels, Beth McLamb, and Kendal Washington, share a hug and pray together. - Annie Daniels, Beth McLamb, and Kendal Washington, share a hug and pray together. - While listening to a sermon, community members raise their hands and praise God. - While listening to a sermon, community members raise their hands and praise God. - During National Day of Prayer, community members unite and say prayers for unity throughout the United States of America - - During National Day of Prayer, community members unite and say prayers for unity throughout the United States of America - - A group of residents pray together in front of the courthouse. - - A group of residents pray together in front of the courthouse. - -

In front of the courthouse, community members embraced each other and held hands.

A lot of familiar faces showed up for National Day of Prayer, but there were newcomers as well. Annie Daniels, Beth McLamb, and Kendal Washington were strangers, but they connected through their faith. In a circle, they bowed their heads and sent prayers to heaven.

“It’s awesome,” Daniels said. “We need it more than just May.”

McLamb looks forward to visiting the courthouse every year for National Day of Prayer. For 2018, the theme was “Pray for America-Unity.”

“In such a time like this, we need to be interceding for our nation,” McLamb said.

The Bible verse to go along with the theme came from Ephesians 4:3, which reads “Making every effort to keep unity of the spirit through the bond of of Peace.”

For Washington, it was her first time attending the event, which brought people of different backgrounds together.

“I feel good meeting people and getting to know them,” Washington said.

Councilwoman Jean Turlington read a proclamation on behalf of Clinton Mayor Lew Starling for National Day of Prayer. It was created in 1952 through a joint resolution of the United States Congress and signed into law by President Harry S. Truman. Later, in 1988, President Ronald Reagan signed a law to designate the first Thursday in May as National Day of Prayer.

In groups, participants prayed for unity throughout America, church, families, workplaces, communities, and cities. Prayers were also made for all ethnicities to unite.

As Pastor Eddie Barnes, a organizer stood on the courthouse steps, he preached about the importance of not being divided as a country. He feels that people should come together more than one day each year through the body of Christ.

“I have no problem that we have many different churches, but the idea is that when it all comes down to it, we’re all the Church of Clinton,” Barnes said referring to unity.

Barnes said that prayer alone inside churches and homes is not going to make unity happen.

“It’s got to be prayer and prayer and action,” he said. “We can’t come here and say ‘God we want unity’ and we draw the dividing lines. We have to be the ones that live out our prayers. God will do things in the supernatural that we can’t do, so our prayers will reach there. But there’s things in the natural that we can do, that God expects from us.”

He continued his point by encouraging everyone to exhibit love, joy, peace, patience and other positive parts of life.

“We have to work on these things because our nation is hurting,” Barnes said. “The body of Christ, our churches are hurting, our families are hurting. There’s a racial divide like there hasn’t been in years and we need revival. Not just something that strikes at night from seven o’clock to nine o’clock when we have a worship service.”

Barnes said it’s more than just showing faith to God, but showing love to other people should be added too.

“Be willing to reach across the aisle and love each other,” Barnes said. “Listen to each others pains and be there. That’s the only way we’re going to transform this world. When our nation become polarized, we as a church can’t. We as a church has to be the thing that stands up and say ‘this is what unity looks like.’”

Community celebrates National Day of Prayer

By Chase Jordan cjordan@clintonnc.com

Reach Chase Jordan at 910-592-8137. Follow us on Twitter at @SampsonInd and like us on Facebook.

