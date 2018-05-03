-

Last week I wrote an article about the primary purpose of the Book of Proverbs. Please allow me to share with you one of my favorite passages in Proverbs. Like the rest of the bible, Proverbs 3:1-12 is one of my favorite passages because it is so simple and easy to comprehend.

Proverbs 3:1-12 answers a lot of “how to” questions many of us will have in life. Those questions are answered in this passage by a list of 6 commands we can easily follow and obey.

Proverbs 3: 1-2 answers the question of how we can live a long life. We can live a long life by not forgetting God’s Word and keeping His commandments. One commandment in particular, also tells us that if we honor thy father and mother, our days will be long. There is no promise that says if we eat right, exercise and get enough rest we will live a long life, although those things do help us. There is a promise, however, that if we remember and keep God’s Word we will live a long life. It is just that simple.

Proverbs 3:3-4 answers the question of how we can find “favor with God.” Favor with God often means He will bless you beyond measure and He will do so consistently. Favor with God is also one of the things that causes others to be jealous and envious of you. To find favor with God, all you have to do is to be merciful towards others and seek the truth of God’s Word. No matter what the situation is always extend mercy to others. When you study the bible or when you hear a sermon, always seek the truth. It is just that simple.

Proverbs 3:5-6 answers the question of how you can let God direct your path in life. Proverbs says trust in the Lord with all your heart and lean not unto your own understanding. That means we must talk to God about everything going on in our lives and depend on Him to show us what directions to go and what steps to take. God will give us an inner witness, {Holy Spirit} to talk to us or He will create certain circumstances to move us in a certain directions

or He will speak to us directly. It is just that simple.

Proverbs 3:7-8 answers the question of how to have a strong and healthy body. We sometimes have to take certain medications or employ a new diet suggested by a physician to help us have a strong and healthy body. But Proverbs promise we will have good health if we reverence the Lord, depart from evil and not think more highly of ourselves than we should. It is just that simple.

Proverbs 3:9-10 answers the question of how to have more than enough. God wants us to have more than enough so we can use our many surpluses to be a blessing to others. We can have and do that if we honor the Lord by giving back to Him what He has given us in Tithes and Offerings. It is just that simple.

Proverbs 3:11-12 answers the question of how we can best accept and receive the discipline of God from time to time. All we have to do is not detest or despise the tough times of God chastising of us for various reasons. Just take it patiently and live through it with complete humility. It is just that simple.

God wants us to live happy and productive lives. He has given us a blueprint of how to do so and it is just that simple.

By Gilbert Owens Contributing columnist

Gilbert Owens is a resident of Roseboro and columnist for the Sampson Independent.

