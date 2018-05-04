Art show highlights local talent

Sampson Community College art students gather during the art show to admire the works of students. - Courtesy photo Sampson Community College art students gather during the art show to admire the works of students. - Floral designer Judy Naylor shows off her work during the art show. - Courtesy photo Floral designer Judy Naylor shows off her work during the art show. - Amelia Surratt, Sampson Community College Foundation board member checks out artwork during the show. - Courtesy photo Amelia Surratt, Sampson Community College Foundation board member checks out artwork during the show. - These chairs were painted by Sampson Community College art students to display during the art show. - - Courtesy photo These chairs were painted by Sampson Community College art students to display during the art show. - -

Highlighting the creative edge of its students, the annual Spring Art Show and Reception at Sampson Community college featured the work of local talented artists.

Held each year in April, the Continuing Education Department of Sampson Community College features the artwork of the students in various classes. The event is sponsored by the SCC Foundation and was held May 1.

“Each April, Continuing Education takes great delight in sponsoring the Annual Spring Art Show, an event that highlights the creativity of local artists,” Amanda Bradshaw, SCC dean of Workforce Development and Continuing Education, said. “All of the students in this year’s show have spent many hours working on creations that showcase a variety of mediums.”

This year’s show featured a variety of artwork, including photography, cake decorating, floral design and paintings.

The Continuing Education Department offers classes in the various artworks, giving students an opportunity to explore different avenues.

Creative art classes are designed to benefit the beginning, experienced, or accomplished visual art student by providing the opportunity to learn and apply art techniques. Instruction will be tailored to each individual’s specific interests and needs. Upon completion, the students are prepared to enhance performance for college or other purposes, to increase personal satisfaction and to explore and learn different styles of painting.

According to Walt Smith, creative art class instructor, the classes he teaches focus on visual arts. Many of his students may choose a certain medium, but Smith tries to work with students in every aspect of art.

“The creative art classes at Sampson Community College are focused on the visual arts,” Smith noted. “Most popularly the students choose to do paintings and drawings. As the instructor, I am able to introduce and consistently work with the students regarding concepts, techniques and ideas and to do so on an individual basis.”

For Smith, this technique has proved to be a popular and beneficial model through the Community Services Program at the college for quite some time. Each fall and spring semester, Smith and the Continuing Education Department welcome new students, regardless of their previous visual arts experience, to join the classes.

For some of the students, taking the classes is about more than just producing artwork — it’s about the relationships formed.

Cake decorating classes, taught by Anita Boney, are designed to teach the fundamentals of cake decorating. This course covers the basic techniques that are needed to meet the demands of students employed in bakeries, grocery stores, restaurants, resorts, and students that are self-employed as a cake decorator.

Floral design classes, taught by Judy Naylor, are designed to give students the knowledge and skills to better prepare for employment opportunities due to learning the eight basic designs, understanding color coordination and seasonal flowers to use in a container. Upon completion, students are prepared to make a floral design using the correct seasonal flowers.

Photography classes, taught by Kelly Jones and Sebrinia Johnson, give students the knowledge and skills to learn the historical perspective of pictures and why photography is important. Students also learn how to take pictures in various settings. Simple photo editing skills are taught in the computer lab with emphasis on how to download, crop and adjust pictures.

The reception kicks off an exhibit which features the creative talents of the college’s students.

Much of Sampson County may not realize the artistic talents in the community and student Linda Williams thinks the art show is a great way to showcase that work.

“We are always excited to have the community college art show,” Williams said. “It gives our longtime and recent students a chance to show the community their artistic achievements.”

Exhibits will be on display through May 18.

For more information about the classes, contact Brown at 910-900-4055.

Work to be featured through May 18

