Local men charged in felony cases

Laster - Laster - Rodriguez - Rodriguez - Skinner - Skinner -

Three people have been arrested by Clinton Police in separate incidents, including two now charged with kidnapping and another who is facing burglary, larceny and numerous other offenses.

The arrests were made this week, according to information released Friday.

The most recent, the arrest of a Salemburg-area man, was made early Thursday when a police officer patrolling in the area of Beaman and College streets saw a 2003 Ford Expedition stopped on the side of College Street with no lights on and the driver’s door open.

A female was in the driver’s seat and there was a male passenger. The officer said he suspected a domestic situation, but both denied that. The officer subsequently found that both the man, Ambrose Brendan Laster, 29, of 1055 Old Fayetteville Road, Salemburg, and the woman had warrants.

Laster has been charged with first-degree burglary, larceny of a motor vehicle and possession of a stolen vehicle. Additionally, Laster was charged with driving while impaired and driving left of center, seat belt violation, driving while license revoked, reckless driving and speeding in excess of the posted limit.

Laster’s bond set at $155,000 secured.

According to Sheriff’s Lt. Marcus Smith, the charges stem from a break-in and theft of a motor vehicle at North Main Street in Salemburg on April 1. Forcible entry was made into the residence and the homeowner reported jewelry stolen and their car missing.

Deputies utltimatelty located the reported stolen vehicle wrecked on Bearskin Road. Warrants were issued on Laster at that time. The 30-year-old woman with Laster was charged with failure to appear on motor vehicle offenses.

‘Clown face’ arrested

In a separate incident, Adrian Rodriguez, 30, of 6206 Five Bridge Road, Clinton, was charged with kidnapping, reportedly in an incident in which Brittany Kenan was the victim.

Rodriguez was arrested Wednesday and placed under $100,000 secured bond.

The incident was reported to police on April 2, initially by a friend of Brittany Kenan’s. However, Kenan was reluctant to talk with officers, in part because she had outstanding warrants, Clinton Police Chief Donald Edwards said.

After she was served and was in jail, she contacted officers and reported that she was walking in the area of College and Jacobs streets when a male she knew as “Clown face,” later identified as Rodriguez for obvious reasons, forced her in to his truck at gunpoint.

Rodriguez traveled down N.C. 403 and Kenan said she was able to get out of the vehicle when he slowed down.

Records show that Rodriguez has been charged twice in recent weeks with no operator’s license. He was convicted of assault on a female in Sampson last month and given a suspended sentence and 12-month suspended sentence.

Assault, kidnapping

In the third case, Chris Bass of Faison Street in Clinton told police he was at his home when a male he knew as Russell Skinner forced his way inside, threatened him and started assaulting him.

Russell Lashawn Skinner, 38, of 1103 Barden St., Clinton, has been charged with first-degree kidnapping, felony breaking and entering, assault inflicting serious bodily injury and common law robbery.

Bond set at $100,000 secured.

The incident was reported around 11 a.m. Tuesday.

During the assault, Skinner allegedly forced Bass to the rear of the house, continuing to assault him and stole $25 from Bass. Skinner fled and Bass was taken to Sampson Regional Medical Center with what police deemed “obvious injuries,” but he refused treatment. Bass did have warrants against him, so those were served and he was given an unsecured bond.

Warrants were issued for Russell Skinner and he was arrested at his residence that same day.

According to the N.C. Department of Public Safety, Skinner has been convicted in the past with larceny, common law uttering, numerous convictions of worthless check, driving while license revoked and drug possession.

Laster has previous convictions of speeding to elude arrest, reckless driving, multiple counts of felony breaking and entering, larceny and assault with a deadly weapon on government officers, court records show.

Laster https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/05/web1_Laster.jpg Laster Rodriguez https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/05/web1_rodriguez.jpg Rodriguez Skinner https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/05/web1_skinner.jpg Skinner

Kidnapping, burglary offenses leveled

By Chris Berendt cberendt@clintonnc.com

Reach Managing Editor Chris Berendt at 910-592-8137 ext. 2587. Follow the paper on twitter @SampsonInd and like us on Facebook.

Reach Managing Editor Chris Berendt at 910-592-8137 ext. 2587. Follow the paper on twitter @SampsonInd and like us on Facebook.