Crimewatch

(The public reports listed below are provided by the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office, the Clinton Police Department and the N.C. Highway Patrol via the Sheriff’s Office daily jail report.)

Arrests/citations

• May 4 — Brandy Lee Caride, 30, of 30 Pheasant Lane, Clinton, was charged with child abuse (non-assaultive). Bond set at $1,500; court date is June 12.

• May 4 — Jeffrey Lee Acker Jr., 22, of 2000 Borden Brick Road, Roseboro, was charged with possessing stolen property. Bond set at $3,000; court date is July 11.

• May 4 — Robert Clayton Thigpen, 78, of 4590 Hobbton Hwy., Clinton, was charged with three counts of sexual battery and indecent exposure. Bond set at $5,000; court date is May 29.

• May 5 — Jerry Dexter Barrett, 45, of 446 Cannady Road, Harrells, was charged with felony larceny and possession of stolen property. Bond set at $10,000; court date is May 18.

• May 5 — Daniel Joshua Corbett, 22, of 1839 Wilmington Hwy., Willard, was charged with resisting public officer and failure to appear on charges of no operator’s license, expired/no inspection, reckless driving to endanger and speeding. Bond set at $1,000; court date is May 14.

• May 5 — Graig Sawyer, 38, of 113 E. North St., Warsaw, was charged with driving while impaired and possession of marijuana less than half an ounce. Bond set at $750; court date is June 6.

• May 5 — David Earl Fornes, 49, of 715 Faison Hwy., Clinton, was charged with communicating threats. Bond set at $500; court date is May 30.

• May 5 — Cajanda Tonae Jackson, 28, of 1225 Carroll Store Road, Autryville, was charged with communicating threats. Written promise; court date is June 4.

• May 5 — Roger Hyden Phillips III, 52, of 1100 Lisbon St., Clinton, was charged with domestic violence protective order. No bond set; court date is May 15.

• May 5 — Dixie Marie Phillips, 75, of 227 Hamilton Drive, Clinton, was charged with second degree trespassing. Bond set at $500; court date is June 12.

• May 5 — Juan Carlos Hidalgo-Vazquez, 32, of 2891 Hayes Chapel Road, Rose Hill, was charged with driving while impaired and driving left of center. Bond set at $1,000; court date is June 6.

• May 6 — Melissa Carranza, 35, of 197 Happy Trail Lane, Newton Grove, was charged with assault on a government official/employee, resisting public officer and possession of an open container of an alcoholic beverage in the passenger area. Bond set at $1,500; court date is June 6.

• May 6 — Armando Herrera-Hernandez, 38, of 197 Happy Trail Lane, Newton Grove, was charged with driving while impaired. Bond set at $1,000; court date is June 6.

• May 6 — Bobby Lee Turner, 31, of 407 Pearl St., Roseboro, was charged with assault on a female and two counts of communicating threats. No bond set; court date is June 12.

Incidents/investigations

• May 4 — Tropicana Supermarket was the victim of a burglary, in which forcible entry was gained through the roof. An estimated $10,000 in damage was done to the building. Nothing was listed stolen.

• May 6 — Roderick Anderson of Salemburg reported the theft of a firearm, valued at $600.

• May 6 — Justin Turner of Clinton reported the theft of a PS4, tablets, a TV and accessories, valued at a total of $810. Damage to a door frame and locks estimated at $150.

Anyone with information about any of these incidents is asked to call law enforcement at 910-592-4141 (Sheriff’s Office) or 910-592-3105 (Clinton Police). Individuals can also text anonymous tips to the Clinton PD at 847411, beginning text with tipcpd.

