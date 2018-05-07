Sampson man facing charges in $6 robbery

Nazworth - Nazworth -

A Newton Grove-area man who allegedly robbed two victims of $6 outside of Carlie C’s in Roseboro was able to be detained by witnesses and is now facing felony charges and a sizable bond for robbery and assault offenses against him.

Sampson County Sheriff’s authorities responded Sunday evening to a robbery at the Carlie C’s on Martin Luther King Boulevard in Roseboro, where a suspect reportedly struck victims with his fist and took money. The incident, which occurred in the parking lot outside of the store, was reported at 7:28 p.m. Sunday.

“It was a robbery of a person in the parking lot of the store and witnesses actually detained the individual on Oak Street,” said Sheriff’s Lt. Marcus Smith. “Communications advised the deputies of the suspect description and that witnesses had him detained. When (deputies) arrived on scene, they took custody of him from there.”

The suspect, Patrick Kelly Nazworth, 26, of 97 Jones Pond Lane, Newton Grove, was charged with common law robbery, simple assault and assault on a female. Bond set at $100,000 secured.

Victims were listed in reports as Elton Knowles, 64, and Sharon King, 55, both of the Salemburg area. There was $6 stolen, which was listed as recovered.

According to the N.C. Department of Public Safety, Nazworth has numerous convictions in Sampson County dating back to 2010.

He had 23 counts of felony breaking and entering, larceny, breaking and entering into vehicles and breaking and entering into a house of worship consolidated for judgment, stemming from offenses in July and August 2009 in Sampson. He received a suspended sentence and contingent probation at that time.

However, he has also been convicted in other cases in recent years on charges of first-degree burglary, felony breaking and entering, larceny over $1,000 and possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, court records show. He has been in and out of prison since 2010, most recently serving more than three years stemming from an October 2013 conviction for felony breaking and entering, according to the NCDPS database.

His inmate and probationary status was listed as inactive leading up to Sunday’s arrest.

Incident occurred outside Roseboro Carlie C’s

