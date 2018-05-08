CCS officials mull district salary study

The Clinton City Board of Education is considering hiring consultants to perform a salary compensation study for the entire district.

During a board work session last week, interim superintendent Dr. Stewart Hobbs Jr. presented the members with information regarding the approval of a salary compensation study for classified employees.

“At some point, a salary study needs to be revisited,” Hobbs said. “The salaries within the district are very outdated.”

While he recommended the study be performed, Hobbs did advise board members that with the end of the year around the corner, he felt the study should be done after August when the new school year begins.

Based on the scope of the work to be completed by School Efficiency Consultants, projected cost for salary study is $13,500 plus travel. For an additional $4,000 plus travel, SEC will assist the district in developing classified salary schedules.

According to Hobbs, SEC will collect data and analyze the results of the surveys. At the conclusion of their review, the SEC team will provide CCS written documentation detailing observations and recommendations.

As part of the proposed study, SEC will evaluate job descriptions and compare salary ranges and wages for all classified job groups of the district, collaborate with district leadership in the selection of a cohort group of North Carolina public school districts, interview district leadership and select classified staff of the district, provide updates to district leadership throughout the term of the engagement, and provide a detailed compilation of survey results from the cohort group including recommendations to assist the district in recruitment, retention and maintaining competitiveness in the public school market place.

Additionally, Hobbs presented information regarding SEC looking to find ways the system can shift funds around and find potential savings.

“It is definitely worth our while to come in and do a school efficiency survey,” Hobbs explained.

As the former superintendent of Yadkin County Schools, Hobbs said he had SEC come in and perform an efficiency study, saving the Yadkin school system a total of $350,000 in two years.

“If there are ways to move money around and save the district money, they will find it,” Hobbs said.

The cost of the efficiency survey is based on the amount of savings found. That proposed cost would be a percentage of the total amount saved. If no money is saved, Hobbs said there isn’t a charge.

Board members decided to have Hobbs obtain further information regarding the efficiency survey and an exact percentage the system would be charged based on the amount of savings. The salary compensation study will be further discussed prior to the beginning of next school year.

By Kristy D. Carter kcarter@clintonnc.com

Reach Kristy D. Carter at 910-592-8137, ext. 2588.

