Sampson students, teachers recognized

FFA Teachers and students from Midway High School were recently honored for earning a NC Tobacco Trust Fund Grant for $5,000. Principal Monty Strickland and teachers, Scott Jolly and Jessie Varley were involved in the process. - FFA Teachers and students from Midway High School were recently honored for earning a NC Tobacco Trust Fund Grant for $5,000. Principal Monty Strickland and teachers, Scott Jolly and Jessie Varley were involved in the process. - Joshua Tew, a band director from the Midway District, recognized students who auditioned and made the 2018 Southeastern All-District Band. Pictured is Colton Barber, Ethan Harper, Mackenzie Chavis, Ryan Godwin, Cullen Faircloth, and Luke Hazlebeck. First Chair Logan Pate was also recognized for the 2018 NC Southeastern All District Band. - Joshua Tew, a band director from the Midway District, recognized students who auditioned and made the 2018 Southeastern All-District Band. Pictured is Colton Barber, Ethan Harper, Mackenzie Chavis, Ryan Godwin, Cullen Faircloth, and Luke Hazlebeck. First Chair Logan Pate was also recognized for the 2018 NC Southeastern All District Band. - Catherine O’Dell of South River Electric Membership Corporation recognized Hobbton Middle School Principal Jeff Bradshaw for receiving a $10,000 grant from the corporation’s Operation Round Up. Funds will be used to purchase laptops and carts. - Catherine O’Dell of South River Electric Membership Corporation recognized Hobbton Middle School Principal Jeff Bradshaw for receiving a $10,000 grant from the corporation’s Operation Round Up. Funds will be used to purchase laptops and carts. - Union Middle School receives recognition for sending two teams to the Region 7 Envirothon competition. During their first appearance, the teams came in second and fourth place. The teams are now ready to compete at the state level. The students recognized are Kelly Cannady, Angel Priyor, Sannah Gordon, Luara Gonzalez, Trey Hayes, Luke Cain, Shane Kendall, Jose Cruz Valentin, Trey Marshburn, Joe Teachy. The teachers are Jenni Li Wong, Wendy Marshburn and volunteer Johnnie Marshburn. - - Union Middle School receives recognition for sending two teams to the Region 7 Envirothon competition. During their first appearance, the teams came in second and fourth place. The teams are now ready to compete at the state level. The students recognized are Kelly Cannady, Angel Priyor, Sannah Gordon, Luara Gonzalez, Trey Hayes, Luke Cain, Shane Kendall, Jose Cruz Valentin, Trey Marshburn, Joe Teachy. The teachers are Jenni Li Wong, Wendy Marshburn and volunteer Johnnie Marshburn. - -

FFA Teachers and students from Midway High School were recently honored for earning a NC Tobacco Trust Fund Grant for $5,000. Principal Monty Strickland and teachers, Scott Jolly and Jessie Varley were involved in the process.

Joshua Tew, a band director from the Midway District, recognized students who auditioned and made the 2018 Southeastern All-District Band. Pictured is Colton Barber, Ethan Harper, Mackenzie Chavis, Ryan Godwin, Cullen Faircloth, and Luke Hazlebeck. First Chair Logan Pate was also recognized for the 2018 NC Southeastern All District Band.

Catherine O’Dell of South River Electric Membership Corporation recognized Hobbton Middle School Principal Jeff Bradshaw for receiving a $10,000 grant from the corporation’s Operation Round Up. Funds will be used to purchase laptops and carts.

Union Middle School receives recognition for sending two teams to the Region 7 Envirothon competition. During their first appearance, the teams came in second and fourth place. The teams are now ready to compete at the state level. The students recognized are Kelly Cannady, Angel Priyor, Sannah Gordon, Luara Gonzalez, Trey Hayes, Luke Cain, Shane Kendall, Jose Cruz Valentin, Trey Marshburn, Joe Teachy. The teachers are Jenni Li Wong, Wendy Marshburn and volunteer Johnnie Marshburn.