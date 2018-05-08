Sprucing up SCC’s campus

Last week, the faculty, staff and board of trustees for Sampson Community College joined together to give the college a spring makeover and facelift. As the college is undergoing a much-needed transformation, trustees thought the idea to gather and clean the grounds, landscape around the new sign and plant trees and other greenery around the campus would be a great way to come together for the good of the college. - Last week, the faculty, staff and board of trustees for Sampson Community College joined together to give the college a spring makeover and facelift. As the college is undergoing a much-needed transformation, trustees thought the idea to gather and clean the grounds, landscape around the new sign and plant trees and other greenery around the campus would be a great way to come together for the good of the college. - Last week, the faculty, staff and board of trustees for Sampson Community College joined together to give the college a spring makeover and facelift. As the college is undergoing a much-needed transformation, trustees thought the idea to gather and clean the grounds, landscape around the new sign and plant trees and other greenery around the campus would be a great way to come together for the good of the college. - Last week, the faculty, staff and board of trustees for Sampson Community College joined together to give the college a spring makeover and facelift. As the college is undergoing a much-needed transformation, trustees thought the idea to gather and clean the grounds, landscape around the new sign and plant trees and other greenery around the campus would be a great way to come together for the good of the college. -

Last week, the faculty, staff and board of trustees for Sampson Community College joined together to give the college a spring makeover and facelift. As the college is undergoing a much-needed transformation, trustees thought the idea to gather and clean the grounds, landscape around the new sign and plant trees and other greenery around the campus would be a great way to come together for the good of the college.

