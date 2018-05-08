HCA’s Spring Fling a rainy day success

An auction helped bring in nearly $60,000 at the Harrells Christian Academy Spring Fling. - An auction helped bring in nearly $60,000 at the Harrells Christian Academy Spring Fling. - Parents and guests took part in the silent auction that helped raise $60,000 at Harrells Christian Academy. - Parents and guests took part in the silent auction that helped raise $60,000 at Harrells Christian Academy. -

The rain falling in Sampson County the morning of the 24th could accurately be called a deluge, so the parent organizers of Harrells Christian Academy’s annual Spring Fling event were understandably concerned that their event might have trouble beating last year’s $30,000 in funds raised for the school. They needn’t have worried — the Crusader community came out in droves for the annual BBQ dinner and auction to raise nearly $60,000 for the school.

Headmaster Andy Wells had previously announced that any monies raised beyond last year’s total would be dedicated to improving campus security for HCA students and teachers.

“I thought it was a great event for our HCA families,” Wells said. “To exceed our goal and be able to put some of that money toward improving our safety and security at HCA is icing on the cake.”

The school’s PTO volunteers transformed the Foundation Center to provide two buffet lines, round-table seating for 400 guests, and an incredible silent auction area. Starting at 5:30 p.m. on the stage, the program featured a live auction and a musical performance by the entire Lower School (grades K-5).

The delicious BBQ dinner with fixings was generously provided by 4M Farms of Harrells, Duplin Winery, Stephen and Lauren Grady, Barry and Angie Moore Farms, Greer and Blake Moore, House of Raeford, and Southern Smoke, with desserts by HCA grandparent Rose Vann.

For months leading up to Spring Fling, class parents and PTO volunteers have worked to assemble a fantastic array of items for the Silent Auction, which was held in the Foundation Center. The school is grateful to the families and businesses who donated to the live and silent auctions, including fishing trips, football tickets, and vacation homes. In addition, each of Harrells’ 13 grades contributed special auction items ranging from framed class portraits to handpainted furniture to handmade quilts.