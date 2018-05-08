New sorority sisters welcomed

On April 29, Clinton Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. welcomed to its chapter and sisterhood eight new members. After an extensive preparation period, the eight new initiates culminated their process with a reception at Butler Avenue School. The new members were welcomed by Past Regional Director Mary Bennett Sutton, District Trainer Glennell Smoot, members of the Clinton Alumnae Chapter, and sorors from various chapters in North Carolina and other states. New members of the Clinton Alumnae Chapter are Alexis Coleman-Coxum, Tiffany Edwards, Ann Farley, Santana King, Michelle Lindsey, MeLisa Newman, TaSheena Sampson and Tokesia Coleman Underwood. Delta Sigma Theta is a sisterhood of college-educated women committed to public service. - On April 29, Clinton Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. welcomed to its chapter and sisterhood eight new members. After an extensive preparation period, the eight new initiates culminated their process with a reception at Butler Avenue School. The new members were welcomed by Past Regional Director Mary Bennett Sutton, District Trainer Glennell Smoot, members of the Clinton Alumnae Chapter, and sorors from various chapters in North Carolina and other states. New members of the Clinton Alumnae Chapter are Alexis Coleman-Coxum, Tiffany Edwards, Ann Farley, Santana King, Michelle Lindsey, MeLisa Newman, TaSheena Sampson and Tokesia Coleman Underwood. Delta Sigma Theta is a sisterhood of college-educated women committed to public service. -

On April 29, Clinton Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. welcomed to its chapter and sisterhood eight new members. After an extensive preparation period, the eight new initiates culminated their process with a reception at Butler Avenue School. The new members were welcomed by Past Regional Director Mary Bennett Sutton, District Trainer Glennell Smoot, members of the Clinton Alumnae Chapter, and sorors from various chapters in North Carolina and other states. New members of the Clinton Alumnae Chapter are Alexis Coleman-Coxum, Tiffany Edwards, Ann Farley, Santana King, Michelle Lindsey, MeLisa Newman, TaSheena Sampson and Tokesia Coleman Underwood. Delta Sigma Theta is a sisterhood of college-educated women committed to public service.