Midway’s FBLA attends state conference

The Midway High School FBLA chapter attended the FBLA State Leadership Conference in Greensboro from March 19-21. There were three advisors and 19 FBLA members in attendance. Pictured, from left, are: first row — FBLA co-advisor Brandon Powell, FBLA Co-Advisor Brandy Wrench and FBLA Co-Advisor Michelle Perry; second row — Mackenzie McLamb, Lindsey Holt, Bethany Phillips and Abby Baggett; third row — Jega Dapuyen, Emma Clark, Allie Dunn and Erin Barefoot; fourth row — Miranda Holmes, Tristen Haynes, Heather Norland, Maranda Byrd and Abbie Matthews; and last row — Jennifer Norland, Madeline Royal, CJ Cooper, Brandon Cousar and Logan Blackburn. Not pictured is Ashton Blackburn.