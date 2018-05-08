Crimewatch

(The public reports listed below are provided by the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office, the Clinton Police Department and the N.C. Highway Patrol via the Sheriff’s Office daily jail report.)
Arrests/citations
• May 4 — Marcus Anthony Worley, 39, of 14872 Spivey’s Corner Hwy., Newton Grove, was charged with larceny-shoplifting. No bond listed; court date is June 7.
• May 4 — Herson Arcangel Cartagena Lizardo, 34, of 55 Dana Court, Clinton, was charged with driving while impaired and driving while license revoked. Bond set at $750; court date is June 26.
• May 4 — Obenson Silien, 33, of 121 Kerr St., Apt. C, Clinton, was charged with assault on a female and domestic criminal trespass. No bond set; court date is May 29.
• May 6 — Walter Coral Herring, 68, of Harper’s Glen Lane, Clinton, was charged with communicating threats. Bond set at $500; court date is May 30.
• May 6 — Juan Luis Zavala Perez, 45, of 1212 Elizabeth St., Clinton, was charged with driving while impaired and no operator’s license. Bond set at $1,000; court date is June 26.
• May 6 — Celso Collado, 37, of 503 Robinson Lane, Clinton, was charged with misuse of 911 system and false report to police station. Bond set at $1,500; court date is June 25.
• May 6 — Randy Neal Williams Jr., 32, of 231 Kay Road, Clinton, was charged with possession of a Schedule II controlled substance and larceny-shoplifting. Bond set at $6,000; court date is May 18.
• May 7 — Briana Colleen Graham, 28, of 255 Dogwood Circle, Clinton, was charged with larceny. Written promise; court date is May 17.
• May 7 — Stephen C. Faircloth, 54, of 6373 Bonnetsville Road, Clinton, was charged with assault on a handicapped person. Bond set at $1,000; court date is June 27.
• May 7 — Israel Rodrigues Lagunes, 34, of 7745 Roseboro Hwy., Roseboro, was charged with driving while license revoked and failure to appear on charges out of four counties. Bond set at $6,000; court date is June 4.
Incidents/investigations
• May 7 — Albert Melvin and Linwood Graham reported the theft of a motor vehicle and vehicle parts and accessories, valued at $4,000 total.
• May 7 — Broiler Maker Farms of Harrells was the victim of theft. An RV, two pressure washers and assorted hand and power tools were stolen, the total value listed at $11,300. Damage to a garage door and door lock estimated at $280.
• May 7 — Ricky Carter of Salemburg reported the larceny of two firearms from his property. Two semi-automatic pistols were valued at $1,200.
• May 7 — Destiny Johnson of Four Oaks reported damage at a Plain View residence, with busted windows, damaged TV, doors, kitchenware, appliances and a dog kennel. Total damage estimated at $700.
Anyone with information about any of these incidents is asked to call law enforcement at 910-592-4141 (Sheriff’s Office) or 910-592-3105 (Clinton Police). Individuals can also text anonymous tips to the Clinton PD at 847411, beginning text with tipcpd.