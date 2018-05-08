Clerk’s race poised for runoff

Fann - Fann - Driver - Driver - Grady - Grady - Butler - - Butler - - Godwin - - Godwin - - - - - -

A dead heat in the Sampson Clerk of Superior Court’s race is now poised for a runoff between Chris Fann and Chris Driver for the Republican nomination in that race, as the two were neck and neck but neither achieved the 30 percent benchmark to win outright.

With all precincts reporting shortly after 9:30 p.m. Tuesday, Fann tallied 29.1 percent of the vote (1,001 votes) and Driver tallied 28.1 percent of the vote (967 votes), according to unofficial results at the Sampson County Board of Elections.

Recent N.C. legislation awards the office to the top vote-getter as long as they get more than 30 percent of the total vote. Wording of the law, provided by Sampson Board of Elections director Ashley Tew, notes that the nominations in primary elections shall be determined by a “substantial plurality” of the votes cast, a benchmark that now sits at 30 percent. It was previously 40 percent.

A runoff would be subject to Driver’s request, and election officials fully expect that request to be made. Upon that request, a runoff would occur in the coming weeks.

According to election officials, Fann needed 31 more votes to gain the 30 percent needed for the outright win. According to unofficial voting numbers, 6,718 votes were cast out of a potential 38,092 registered voters in Sampson, a voter turnout of 17.64 percent.

Republican Barbara Moore had 22.5 percent of the vote (774 votes) in the Clerk’s race and current Clerk of Court Dwight Williams Jr., appointed to the post following the retirement of longtime Clerk Norman Wayne Naylor, had 20.3 percent (697 votes), according to the unofficial results.

On the Democratic side of the ticket, Tammy Grady beat out Brent Baggett and Jerry Bradshaw for the party nod in the Clerk of Court race, earning close to 57.6 percent of the vote. Bradshaw and Baggett received 30.8 percent and 11.6 percent, respectively.

Born and raised close to the Kitty Fork community, Grady has worked for the last 17 years as a deputy clerk within the Clerk of Court’s Office. She is married to husband Darryl, a retiree of the Clinton Police Department. The two have a daughter, McKenzie.

Freddie Butler defeated Kemely Pickett for the Democratic nomination for sheriff, amassing 59.3 percent of the vote to Pickett’s 40.7 percent

Butler retired as deputy director for personnel/field operations with the N.C. Department of Motor Vehicles after a 30-year career, Butler is married to Melody Lynn Butler. A 1976 graduate of Clinton High School, he studied criminal justice at Sampson Community College and is a sworn U.S. Marshal. Butler is the son of the late Sheriff Graham R. Butler.

Butler will attempt to unseat Republican Sheriff Jimmy Thornton, who is seeking election to his fifth term.

Thaddeus L. Godwin Sr. cruised to a win over Willie Moore, garnering more than 70 percent of the vote. Godwin was sworn in as District 5 appointee in February following Albert Kirby’s departure for a judgeship, and faced off against Moore to keep the seat for the next four years.

A Clinton native and 1973 Clinton High graduate, Godwin went to York College of Pennsylvania to study criminology following high school. He was a member of the Air National Guard for more than 20 years and attended Lancaster Bible College and, through the years, has served in various ministerial capacities. He was deacon and educational minister in Pennsylvania for 15 years before coming back to serve as pastor at Lisbon Street Missionary Baptist, where he first found God, was baptized and married his wife Eloise some four decades ago in 1977.

The Sampson County Schools Board of Education and Clinton City Schools Board of Education are non-partisan races. The county race was hotly-contested, while the city’s was not.

On the county side, there were seven people vying for four open seats, including current school board vice-chairwoman Kimberly Schmidlin, Daryll Warren, Sonya Powell, Robert Burley Jr., Janice Williams, Bradley Jackson and Shea Autry.

Warren, Powell, Burley and Schmidlin were the top vote-getters, with Warren leading the way with 23 percent of the vote. Powell was next up with 20.2 percent, while Schmidlin and Burley rounded out the top four with approximately 16.6 percent and 13 percent, respectively.

On the city side, Carol Worley and Georgina Zeng retained their seats and former superintendent Dr. Stuart Blount will join them in what was an unopposed race for three seats.

In the N.C. House of Representatives, Democrats Raymond Smith Jr. beat out Eugene Pearsall for the District 21 seat, taking 53 percent of the vote to Pearsall’s 47 percent. Smith is poised to face Republican Robert Freeman Sr. Despite the loss, Pearsall took his home county of Sampson easily, with nearly 65 percent of the vote.

Smith is currently serving the second year of a four-year term as the at-large member of the Wayne County Board of Education. He worked for the state Department of Transportation before becoming executive director of GATEWAY transportation services and later becoming director of the transportation department for Wayne County Schools.

Martin (Tony) Denning faced fellow Democrat Lawrence Aycock for the District 22 N.C. House seat.

While Denning lost Sampson County to fellow Sampsonian Aycock by a sizable margin, he received 56.6 percent of the vote across the district, according to unofficial results. He will face off against incumbent Rep. William Brisson, who underwent a midterm party swap from Democrat to Republican back in the fall. Brisson is seeking his seventh term.

Managing Editor Chris Berendt can be reached at 910-592-8137 ext. 2587.

