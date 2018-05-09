Five throw hat in for vacant CCS board seat

Clinton City Schools Board of Education members Georgina Zeng and Jason Walters discuss a meeting to be held Monday, May 14, to meet candidates to fill the seat left vacant by the recent passing of E.R. Mason. - Clinton City Schools Board of Education members Georgina Zeng and Jason Walters discuss a meeting to be held Monday, May 14, to meet candidates to fill the seat left vacant by the recent passing of E.R. Mason. -

The Clinton City Schools Board of Education has announced the names of those expressing interest in filling a vacant board seat following the recent passing of E.R. Mason.

During a special-called meeting at the end of April, the board decide to accept letters of interest from potential candidates, setting a deadline of May 7, at 4 p.m. for those letters. During the board’s regular meeting Monday night, the Carol Worley, board chair, announced there were six names who have submitted a letter of interest.

Those six letters were received from Roscoe Emanuel Jr., Regina Lucious, Perry Gillespie, Dr. Varnie Fullwood Sr., Dr. Linda Brunson and Dr. Oscar Rodriguez. These six who are interested in filling the vacant seat are being asked to meet Monday, starting at 3 p.m, for a 5-10 minute open comment session with the board.

A seventh letter from former board member Diane Viser was received and withdrawn. Fullwood withdrew his name late Tuesday afternoon.

Emanuel is a graduate of Clinton High School and he currently serves as the senior pastor of Olive Grove Church. He has children who have graduated from the system and are current students in the system.

Lucious is the founder and senior pastor of New Life Outreach Ministries International and the owner and operator of Monroe’s Unique Creations, as well as a graduate of Clinton High School.

Gillespie is the career and college promise coordinator with Sampson Community College. His wife is a graduate of Clinton High School and he has three children in the system.

Brunson is retired from Clinton City Schools, where she served as a teacher, central office staff, principal, assistant superintendent, associate superintendent and instructional coach. She currently serves as a teaching associate profession for East Carolina University and as university supervisor for teacher interns at the University of North Carolina in Wilmington.

Rodriguez served as the admissions director at Sampson Community College for 10 years and is now the campus director for the University of Mount Olive. He has served on many local boards, including CAFE, Clinton Area Foundation for Education.

A board conducted survey indicates that the community feels the appointed board member should have experience in public education experience and the knowledge and ability to implement educational policies that are best for Clinton City Schools.

Most responders of the survey indicated the new board member should have children who have attended or currently attend Clinton City Schools.

Listed as the most important points that the CCS Board of Education should consider among applicants are someone who is truly concerned about the education of all students; focus on students, public education; experience in education, representative that puts student success as the main priority; previous experience in the education system; and someone with school knowledge and understanding of what needs to be accomplished for students and employees.

According to board attorney Adam Mitchell, the law doesn’t offer much in the way of guidelines to follow when filling a vacant seat on a school board, but does state that whomever is appointed should serve in that capacity until the board’s next election.

In the case of the Clinton City Board of Education, that election came just two weeks after Mason’s passing, on May 8, and only one day after the appointment could possibly be made. To that end, Mitchell said he talked with the State Board of Elections and State Board of Education and both agreed, it would be impossible for that newly appointed member to be a part of the 2018 election process.

At that point, the board decided to accept the letters of interest from people in the community who had a desire to serve on the board.

The discussion and decision about the board’s choice must both be done in open session. From a legal perspective, Mitchell said the board should want to get the word out to the community that the vacancy exists and ask for letters of interest be sent for board members to review.

According to Mitchell, the board has a 30-day window to fill the vacant seat. If for some reason the seat isn’t filled within the window of given time, the State Board of Elections could make the decision to fill the vacant seat.

While the board had the authority to appoint someone to the board without any type of official process, board members agreed that they all wanted to have a formal process to give everyone an equal opportunity at the seat on the board.

