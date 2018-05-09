Federal fund deadline approaching

While many people aren’t aware of the need for food and shelter across Sampson County, the Department of Homeland Security and Federal Emergency Management Agency have recognized that need and provided local funds to be used to supplement emergency food and shelter programs.

According to Nancy Carr, chair of the Emergency Food and Shelter program for Sampson County, $29,308 in federal funds has been made available to Sampson County through the DHS and FEMA that will be used to supplement emergency food and shelter programs in the county.

The deadline to apply for these funds is quickly approaching.

“We have a significant need in Sampson County on all levels that EFSP provides,” Carr said. “This assistance can make a difference in someone being homeless or not.”

The local EFSP board, which has representatives from the City of Clinton, Sampson County, United Way, The Salvation Army, the Catholic church, American Red Cross, Department of Social Service, the Coharie Indian Tribe, a local physician, dentist, banker and local churches, will be charged to distribute funds appropriated by Congress to help expand the capacity of food and shelter programs in the high-need areas across the county.

Additionally, the local board is responsible for recommending agencies to receive these funds under the program.

Under the terms of the grant, Carr said local agencies who receive funds must be a private voluntary non profit or unit of government, eligible to receive federal funds, have an accounting system, practice nondiscrimination, have demonstrated the capability to deliver emergency food and/or shelter and have a voluntary board.

The funds must be utilized in providing food, shelter, rent/mortgage and utility assistance.

The selection for federal funds, Carr said, was made by a national board that is chaired by the U. S. Department of Homeland Security’s Federal Emergency Management Agency and consists of representatives from American Red Cross; Catholic Charities, USA; National Council of the Churches of Christ in the U. S. A.; The Jewish Federations of North America; The Salvation Army; and United Way Worldwide.

“Our local board will be charged to distribute funds appropriated by Congress to help expand the capacity of food and shelter programs in high-need areas around the county,” Carr explained.

According to Carr, the local board has representatives from City of Clinton, County of Sampson, The United Way of Sampson County, The Salvation Army, the Catholic church, American Red Cross, Department of Social Services, Coharie Indian Tribe, a local physician, dentist, banker and local churches. The local board is responsible for recommending agencies to receive these funds under this program.

Sampson County has distributed Emergency Food and Shelter funds previously with U-Care Domestic Violence Shelter, First Baptist Church 900 College Street Food Pantry, Rock Ministry, Inc. (Garland), The Friendly Trio, Backpack Buddies — First United Methodist Church, Enlighten the World Ministries Community Assistance Program and the Salvation Army. Last year in Sampson County there was $30,897 in funds distributed under this program.

Public or private voluntary agencies interested in applying for Emergency Food and Shelter Program funds must contact Nancy Carr c/o United Way of Sampson County, P.O. Box 1677, Clinton NC 28329; 910-592-4263 for an application. The deadline for applications is Monday, May 21.

By Kristy D. Carter kcarter@clintonnc.com

