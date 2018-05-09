Clinton gets ‘Main Street America’ nod

-

CLINTON — The Clinton Main Street Program has been designated as an accredited Main Street America program, meeting rigorous performance standards toward earning the distinction for the fourth straight year.

Each year, the National Main Street Center recognizes exemplary programs on their preservation-based economic development and community revitalization through the Main Street Program’s four-point approach — organization, design, promotion and economic vitality.

Clinton was one of 47 N.C. communities that achieved that accreditation for work completed in the 2017 calendar year. This is the city program’s fourth consecutive national accreditation.

“In 2017, the Clinton Main Street Program continued its use of the Main Street four-point approach … to strengthen existing partnerships and establish new partnerships to the benefit of downtown Clinton, our businesses, our county seat of government and our citizens,” said Mary M. Rose, who serves as Clinton-Sampson Planning director and Clinton Main Street manager.

“The dedication of our downtown committee members, businesses and organization partners moves our program forward daily with their passion for downtown Clinton,” she continued.

Main Street America has been helping revitalize older and historic commercial districts for more than 35 years.

In 2017 alone, Main Street America programs generated $4.48 billion in local reinvestment, helped open 6,211 net new businesses, generated 30,294 net new jobs, catalyzed the rehabilitation of 8,737 historic buildings and clocked 2.7 million volunteer hours. There are 829 nationally accredited Main Street America programs.

The Clinton Main Street Program’s performance is annually evaluated by the N.C. Main Street Program, which works in partnership with the National Main Street Center to identify the local programs that meet 10 national performance standards.

Evaluation criteria determines the communities that are building comprehensive and sustainable revitalization efforts and includes standards such as fostering strong public-private partnerships, documenting programmatic progress and actively preserving historic buildings.

Among others, the Clinton Main Street Program boasts popular events such as the Court Square Street Fair and BBQ Cookoff, Halloween on the Square and Christmas in the City, and works in concert with community partners on events such as Alive After Five (Sampson Arts Council) and the Clinton Christmas parade (Clinton-Sampson Chamber of Commerce).

Beautification and public art are also a continued focus. In partnership with Clinton and Sampson Public Works departments, there have been several improvements made on the courthouse square. From new benches, trash receptacles and fresh mulch to painting the courthouse flag pole, partnerships continue to make positive things happen, Rose noted.

Elizabeth Stewart, president of the Clinton Development Corporation, said even more projects are on the horizon in 2018.

“The Design Committee will continue development of the Downtown Recycle Art Walk (DRAW) in partnership with local student artists, as well as our first alleyway project, which is well underway off Lisbon Street between Powell’s Insurance and the rear of Professional Eye Care,” said

Clinton Main Street’s Promotion Committee also continues to raise funds toward installing a system that will play music along downtown sidewalks.

The local program’s Economic Vitality Committee also works with the Sampson Community College Small Business Center, Clinton-Sampson Chamber of Commerce, Sampson Convention and Visitors Bureau and Western Sampson Area Commerce Group to promote and grow Small Business Saturday, held in November each year.

“The power of Main Street shines across the country through these vibrant communities, who have all worked to generate impressive economic returns, preserve community character and celebrate local history,” Patrice Frey, president and CEO of the National Main Street Center, stated.

