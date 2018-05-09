SCC nurses graduate largest class ever

Pictured are, first row, Jennifer Sutton, Stephanie Bielli, Daphne King, Hannah Brock, Megan Fisher, Samantha Corbett, Apryl Hanson, Megon Olvera, Angelica Rodriguez and Jessie Stephenson. Second row, Taylor Williams, Baaqia Toby, Krishna Smith, Sharon Faison, Phyllis Campbell, Linden Williams, Sarah Brewer, Harvey, Abigail Pait and Michelle Woodcock. Third row, Wynnde Smith, Erica Banks, Tiffany Perez, Amy Ogletree, Samantha Merrill, Denise Allen, Michelle Andrews, Madison Byrd, Ashton Odum, Tiffany Pope and Euclide Marcelin. Fourth row, Monique Ostermann, Stephanie Edwards, Taylor Beasley, Richard Chauncey, Keara Mitchell and Lisa Knowles. Fifth row, Caitlyn Wynn, Jessica Sinclair, Pristina Blue, Isaac Lindsey, Austin Fann, Daisy Taylor and Sade Washington. - Pictured are, first row, Jennifer Sutton, Stephanie Bielli, Daphne King, Hannah Brock, Megan Fisher, Samantha Corbett, Apryl Hanson, Megon Olvera, Angelica Rodriguez and Jessie Stephenson. Second row, Taylor Williams, Baaqia Toby, Krishna Smith, Sharon Faison, Phyllis Campbell, Linden Williams, Sarah Brewer, Harvey, Abigail Pait and Michelle Woodcock. Third row, Wynnde Smith, Erica Banks, Tiffany Perez, Amy Ogletree, Samantha Merrill, Denise Allen, Michelle Andrews, Madison Byrd, Ashton Odum, Tiffany Pope and Euclide Marcelin. Fourth row, Monique Ostermann, Stephanie Edwards, Taylor Beasley, Richard Chauncey, Keara Mitchell and Lisa Knowles. Fifth row, Caitlyn Wynn, Jessica Sinclair, Pristina Blue, Isaac Lindsey, Austin Fann, Daisy Taylor and Sade Washington. -

A cornerstone program at Sampson Community College continues to break the mold and shatter expectations. The college’s Associate Degree Nursing program graduated its largest class in the history of SCC this week with 45 nurses.

At a pinning ceremony (graduation) this week at the Clinton Family Worship Center, the facility was packed as usual but this time, there were more white uniforms among the crowd.

“We are excited to celebrate this brilliant, cohesive group,” says Dr. Veronica Stevens, Division Chair of Health Programs at SCC. “This exemplifies the coveted competencies of collaboration, communication, professionalism, caring and clinical decision making.”

Much of the increase can be attributed to the fact that the department added a faculty tutor. Sabrina Pope, also an ADN instructor, assesses student’s learning needs, then prepares and implements custom study and remediation plans. This has served as a robust counseling and early intervention system for students who are experiencing academic difficulties.

This growth reflects the enormous success the program has demanded throughout its history here. One doesn’t have to look too far back to observe a pattern of success in the department.

“SCC’s nursing program has always been known for its outstanding students that radiate professionalism and expertise,” says Krystle Edge, ADN instructor. “We are continuing that legacy with these graduates and the ones in the future.”

Following a rigorous site visit and review in October of 2017, and a meeting of the Evaluation Review Panel, it was determined by the Accreditation Commission for Education in Nursing Board of Commissioners that the ADN and Practical Nursing programs at Sampson Community College were in compliance with all accreditation standards and will not have to undergo another until the year 2025.

A month ago, the Associate Degree Nursing students participated in the Eighth Annual Syringe Bowl at Robeson Community College and went home champions. The Syringe Bowl is a quiz bowl event centered around preparing second level Associate Degree Nursing students for their national licensure examination.

Practical Nursing.org, a nursing advocacy organization, ranked SCC’s Licensed Practical Nursing program as second best in the entire state of North Carolina. The concept-based curriculum SCC employs was used as a model for LPN programs across the state aspiring to transition to a new, state mandated curriculum. For information about SCC’s nursing programs, contact Veronica Stevens at 910-900-4114.