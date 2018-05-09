Crimewatch

(The public reports listed below are provided by the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office, the Clinton Police Department and the N.C. Highway Patrol via the Sheriff’s Office daily jail report.)

Arrests/citations

• May 8 —Elijah Dashaun Jackson, 24, of 2924 H.B. Lewis Road, Clinton, was charged with breaking and entering into a motor vehicle and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond set at $6,500; court date is May 18.

• May 8 — Raul Moralez, 24, of 11 Wildflower Lane, Clinton, was charged with driving while impaired and no operator’s license. Bond set at $1,500; court date is June 7.

• May 8 — Michael Tyler Bradshaw, 30, of 3834 Turkey Hwy., Clinton, was charged with resisting public officer. Bond set at $1,000; court date is June 4.

• May 8 — Emma Faye Liebengood, 41, of 3834 Turkey Hwy., Clinton, was charged with resisting public officer and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond set at $3,000; court date is June 4.

• May 8 — Jaylon Anthony Ayoton, 20, of 101 Laurelwood Lane, Salemburg, was charged with breaking and entering into a motor vehicle. Bond set at $5,000; court date is May 18.

• May 8 — Andrew Don Hammons, 31, of 4839 Roanoke Road, Newton Grove, was charged with two counts of assault on a female. No bond set; court date is June 12.

Anyone with information about any of these incidents is asked to call law enforcement at 910-592-4141 (Sheriff’s Office) or 910-592-3105 (Clinton Police). Individuals can also text anonymous tips to the Clinton PD at 847411, beginning text with tipcpd.

