Denning to face Brisson in Dist. 22

Sampson County native and former educator Martin “Tony” Denning may not have taken his home county in Tuesday’s primary election, but through votes from Bladen was able to secure a spot against current District 22 House of Representative William Brisson.

Denning faced off against fellow Democrat Lawrence Aycock, also a native of Sampson, who acquired 56 percent of the votes in Sampson, while Denning came away with only 41 percent. Numbers were swapped in Bladen, with Denning taking 68.14 percent of the votes and Aycock walking away with 31.86 percent.

“I truly want to thank those who voted for me and showed their support,” Denning said Wednesday morning when contacted by telephone about his win. “I want to continue to work towards a goal of saving our public schools. Hopefully, everyone will vote for me again in the main election and together, we can reach our common goal.”

In Sampson County, Aycock secured 11 of the 18 precincts, while Denning secured 16 of the 17 in Bladen County.

Dennnig was born and raised in Sampson County and graduated from Lakewood High School and the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. He is a retired educator with 33 years of teaching experience in both the public school and charter school settings. He has one daughter and one son.

As a retired school teacher, Denning has strongly expressed his concerns with public schools and the chance of those systems being absolved and citizens forced to attend private schools.

District 21

Local businessman Eugene Pearsall wasn’t able to secure his name on the ballot in November, as he was edged out by fellow Democrat Raymond Smith in Tuesday’s primary.

Smith will now face Republican Robert Freeman Sr. in November.

Sampson County residents were definitely in favor of their own, as Pearsall obtained 64 percent of the total votes in his home county, and earned the nod of approval at all six precincts. The local businessman wasn’t able to secure neighboring Wayne, with Smith edging him out with 59 percent of the total votes.

With all 20 precincts in the district reporting in Wayne, Smith took 14, while Pearsall only had four and there was a tie for the number of votes in two of the precincts.

Smith is currently serving the second year of a four-year term as the at-large member of the Wayne County Board of Education. He worked for the state Department of Transportation before becoming executive director of GATEWAY transportation services and later becoming director of the transportation department for Wayne County Schools. He held this position until 2014.

Pearsall grew up in the Faison area of Sampson County. As the founder and current president of Eugene’s Trucking in Faison, Pearsall said he has used his skills to grow his self-made company from one simple truck to almost 50 vehicles. Pearsall and his wife Cheryl have three children.

Smith defeats Pearsall for Dist. 23 nod

Reach Kristy D. Carter at 910-592-8137, ext. 2588. Follow us on Twitter at @SampsonInd. Like us on Facebook.

